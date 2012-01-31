* Singapore, Vietnam lead gains in January
* Selective buying of blue-chips rife in reporting season
* Singapore banks up after positive bank lending report
By Viparat Jantraprap
Jan 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
squeezed out small gains on Tuesday as investors selectively
sought blue-chip firms in a reporting season, while concerns
about Europe's sovereign debt problems remained in overriding
focus.
"The Fed's view on low rates has helped attract funds to
riskier assets," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment
advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities in Bangkok.
"For market outlook, it very much still depends on the external
environment, particularly the Europe debt issue."
The region racked up strong gains in January as investors
eyed riskier assets, including those from emerging Asian
markets, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it was
likely to keep interest rates near zero at least until late
2014.
Yet the market rally might be short lived as Europe is still
taking only incremental steps toward finding a solution, brokers
in the region say.
In a choppy session, Singapore's benchmark Straits Times
Index rose 0.64 percent to log a gain of 9.7 percent
in January, its best monthly performance in more than two years
and the second best in Southeast Asia after Vietnam gained 10.4
percent on the month.
Singapore was Southeast Asia's second-worst performer in
2011, after Vietnam, the worst.
Malaysia's benchmark index edged up 0.5 percent on
Tuesday ahead of a market holiday on Wednesday.
Indonesia's benchmark index was up 0.7 percent,
Philippines stocks were up 0.8 percent while the Thai SET
index edged up 0.55 percent by 0922 GMT.
Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday after Greek Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes that a deal would be
reached this week to avoid a potentially chaotic debt default,
but worries over Portugal's refinancing ability capped gains.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 1.3 percent by 0922 GMT. The index
was up 10 percent on the month, in its first gain in three
months.
In Singapore, banks gained, led by a climb of 1 percent in
shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, the city state's
biggest banker, after central bank data showed total bank
lending in Singapore rose 1.1 percent in December from November.
Singapore banks were attractively valued compared to others
in the region, said analyst Andrew Chow at Singapore's UOB Kay
Hian.
In Bangkok, top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl climbed as much as 1.4 percent to a
one- week high after it reported better-than-expected fourth
quarter results, boosted by high product prices.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2906.69 2888.29 +0.64
Kuala Lumpur 1521.29 1513.55 +0.51
Bangkok 1081.11 1074.71 +0.60
(by 0915 GMT)
Jakarta 3941.69 3915.16 +0.68
Manila 4682.44 4644.49 +0.82
Ho Chi Minh 387.97 384.94 +0.79
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2906.69 2646.35 +9.84
Kuala Lumpur 1521.29 1530.73 -0.62
Bangkok 1081.11 1025.32 +5.44
(by 0915 GMT)
Jakarta 3941.69 3821.99 +3.13
Manila 4682.44 4371.96 +7.10
Ho Chi Minh 387.97 351.55 +10.36
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 493,067,600 266,741,730
Kuala Lumpur 191,854,300 94,877,847
Bangkok 3,701,139 3,295,624
(by 0915 GMT)
Jakarta 3,419,021,500 3,358,262,150
Manila 160,284 129,555
Ho Chi Minh 39,042 40,985