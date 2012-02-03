* Consumer shares rise, econ data cheers * Profit taking pulls Manila off record high By Viparat Jantraprap Feb 3 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Friday, boosted by consumer stocks as signs of an improving economy of major countries lifted appetite for risk assets. Fears of a global economic slowdown eased after data this week showed U.S. factory activity expanded at its strongest pace in seven months in January and Germany's manufacturing sector grew for the first time in four months. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.58 percent, Malaysia's main index was 0.11 percent higher, Thai SET index was up 0.67 percent, while Jakarta's Composite Index was nearly unchanged. Stock investors in Asia however, remain cautious ahead of U.S. employment data, that could provide fresh clues on the state of the world's largest economy. U.S. companies are expected to have added 150,000 jobs in January, compared with an increase of 200,000 the month before. New claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, already pointing to a better job market in the world's top economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.06 percent at 0916 GMT. Malaysia's stock market is shut on Monday and Tuesday for a slew of religious festivals and will reopen on Wednesday. The Philippines erased early gains to end down 1.3 percent, posting weekly gain of 1.68 percent, trailing a 7.7 percent weekly climb in Vietnam. Vietnam ended flat on Friday. Most others eked out smaller gains on the week. Market players took profits from a recent rally in Philippine stocks, said Manila-based equity fund manager Ron Acuba of BPI Asset Management. "We're slightly above the region average in terms of valuations, so we probably could expect some consolidation in the market before it actually moves up. We can continue growing if earnings for the first quarter is justified," he said. "The market is really liquid. A lot of funds are heavy on cash, not really fully invested. With the yields on bonds at the low, they're going to look for higher yielding assets." SELECTIVE BUYING According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, the Philippines is trading at 14.6 times this year's projected earnings, with Singapore at 13.2 times, Indonesia 12.8, Malaysia 12.2, Thailand 10.3, Vietnam 9.6 and the whole of Asia at 8.9. In many markets, funds started the year showing good buying interest, taking the view that Southeast Asia will keep growing more quickly than others in the region. In the Philippines, lower interest rates boosted property shares this week, with Robinsons Land Corp rising 7.7 percent despite profit taking on Friday paring some of the gain. Singapore's gaming group Genting Singapore Pcl rose 1.3 percent spurred by expectations it could report strong quarterly earnings. Thai coal miner Banpu Pcl rose 2 percent on the good outlook of demand for coal this year. Indonesia's PT Astra International Tbk, a leading motorcycle dealer and a proxy of Indonesia's consumer sector, rose 0.9 percent, and Malaysia's financial firm CIMB Group Holdings Bhd climbed 1 percent. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2917.95 2901.04 +0.58 Kuala Lumpur 1538.77 1537.09 +0.11 Bangkok 1098.95 1091.67 +0.67 Jakarta 4015.95 4016.90 -0.02 Manila 4758.57 4822.08 -1.32 Ho Chi Minh 401.74 401.61 +0.03 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2917.95 2646.35 +10.26 Kuala Lumpur 1538.77 1530.73 +0.53 Bangkok 1098.66 1025.32 +7.18 Jakarta 4015.95 3821.99 +5.07 Manila 4758.57 4371.96 +8.84 Ho Chi Minh 401.74 351.55 +14.28 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 485,211,600 288,758,953 Kuala Lumpur 156,296,700 103,306,267 Bangkok 3,605,344 3,332,741 Jakarta 4,230,044,500 3,374,407,717 Manila 205,108 111,191 Ho Chi Minh 68,550 40,710