Banks lead Philippine to all-time high * Growth optimism bolsters selective buying * Profit taking, Greek problems weigh By Viparat Jantraprap Feb 6 Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines pushed higher in strong trade and Indonesian shares retreated on Monday amid a bout of profit-taking, but demand for growth stocks helped some banking, consumer and commodities-related shares perform well. Surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data bolstered investors' risk appetite although worries over a lack of progress in Greek debt restructuring talks, which are vital to containing the euro zone crisis, triggered late selling. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent by 0907 GMT after climbing as much as 0.7 percent earlier while the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up of selected stocks, was down 0.2 percent. Improving global economic prospects generally eased risk aversion, sending most Southeast Asian bourses to six-month highs at one point. Singapore, among markets seen as relatively greater for global exposure, finished up 0.8 percent on the day. It rose as much as 1.4 percent at one point in strong market turnover of nearly 2 times a 30-day average. The Philippines' main share index ended up 1.2 percent in a relatively high turnover of 1.39 times a 30-day average. At one point during the day, Manila was 2 percent earlier, setting a new all-time high, as banks rallied on optimism about their earnings. Monday's close was below the record close on Feb. 2. The outlook for the banking sector was lifted by the decision by the Philippine central bank on Friday to reduce banks' required reserves by 3 percentage points. Investors expected banks to benefit from the additional liquidity. "Sentiment-wise, markets perceived that the reduction in the reserve requirement is actually positive and theoretically, there is a big link," said Ron Acuba, an equity fund manager with Manila-based BPI Asset Management. Bank of the Philippine Islands, the biggest bank by market capitalisation, climbed 3.6 percent, hitting the highest in more than 16 years at one point. Number two Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co surged 5.1 percent to the highest in nearly 14 years. LATE PROFIT TAKING Gains in Indonesia reversed course due to profit taking in banking and consumer stocks. Jakarta's Composite index fell 1 percent on the day in moderate turnover and amid a raft of foreign selling, a Jakarta-based trader said. Stocks in Thailand were up 0.2 percent by 0900 GMT coming off an intraday rise to six-month highs, while Vietnam ended 0.5 percent lower after five straight sessions of gains. Malaysia's stock market is shut on Monday and Tuesday for religious festivals and will reopen on Wednesday. Investors bought offshore marine firms poised to benefit from global recovery, pushing Singapore-listed Sembcorp Marine Ltd 2.3 percent higher, hitting six-month highs earlier. In Bangkok, consumer stocks, beneficiaries of growing domestic consumption, extended their gains from last week, with Thai food firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl hitting a record high, rising as much as 2.7 percent. Mark Mobius of fund manager Franklin Templeton, said he favoured Thai banking stocks and, in Indonesia, energy stocks as well as palm oil, mining and consumer plays. "Those areas are booming in Indonesia," he said. (Additional reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk) SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2940.10 2917.95 +0.76 Bangkok 1101.05 1098.95 +0.19 at 0900 GMT Jakarta 3974.79 4015.95 -1.02 Manila 4816.33 4758.57 +1.21 Ho Chi Minh 399.73 401.74 -0.50 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2940.10 2646.35 +11.10 Bangkok 1101.05 1025.32 +7.39 at 0900 GMT Jakarta 3974.79 3821.99 +4.00 Manila 4816.33 4371.96 +10.16 Ho Chi Minh 399.73 351.55 +13.71 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 562,102,600 298,279,907 Bangkok 3,294,710 3,355,537 at 0900 GMT Jakarta 3,665,082,500 3,369,713,483 Manila 156,188 112,342 Ho Chi Minh 32,925 41,645