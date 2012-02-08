* Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand at 6-month highs
* Commodities-related stocks lead regional gains
* Philippine index hovers near all-time high
By Viparat Jantraprap and Sinsiri Tiwutanond
BANGKOK, Feb 8 Southeast Asian stock
indexes rose on Wednesday as strong oil and metal prices
bolstered commodities-related shares, and on hopes the Greece
would agree to a reform deal that would open the way for a new
international rescue package.
Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
all reached to six-month highs. Singapore rose 0.8
percent, Malaysia gained 0.9 percent and Thailand climbed 1.4
percent.
The Philippines index ended up 1.1 percent, still
hovering below an all-time high set early in the week.
Indonesia's index was up 0.8 percent while Vietnam's
index jumped 2.1 percent.
Throughout the region, investors bought commodities-related
stocks such as Singapore's Golden Agri Resources Ltd,
Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, Thailand's Indorama
Ventures Pcl as U.S. crude futures gained $1 on
Wednesday.
Brokers in the region said easing risk aversion spurred
funds to buy risky assets. Energy-related stocks were among the
most activelytraded and outperformed most other sectors.
"Global funds that have been underinvested pulled money in
again. It's more a rotational play today and energy was picked
as it was a laggard," said Bangkok-based Viwat Techapoonphol,
strategist at Tisco Securities.
Shares of Golden Agri climbed 2.6 percent to their highest
in more than one year, Sime Darby rose 2.3 percent to the
highest in almost three years, Indorama surged 10.07 percent to
five-month highs.
Among bright spots, Philippine Energy Development Corp
was up 0.4 percent and Indonesia's PT Indo Tambangraya
Megah gained 4.6 percent.
Emerging Southeast Asian stock market -- many of which have
posted solid gains this year -- have become attractive thanks to
the resilience of regional economies and as optimism about
global recovery has lured funds into risk assets again.
The global emerging economies are still resilient compared
to most western countries, according to Aberdeen Asset
Management.
Policy flexibility and the downtrend of inflationary
pressures in emerging regions were making companies and equity
valuations in these countries increasingly attractive, said
Adithep Vanabriksha, Aberdeen's chief investment officer in
Thailand.
The $9.8 billion Aberdeen Global-Emerging Markets Equity
Fund has added financial equities to its portfolio, with some
recently acquired shares including Thailand's Siam Commercial
Bank Pcl.
By 1022 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was trading up 1.37 percent while
the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up of
selected stocks, was trading up 1.36 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2982.20 2957.78 +0.83
Kuala Lumpur 1553.18 1538.77 +0.94
Bangkok 1116.08 1101.12 +1.36
Jakarta 3988.70 3955.45 +0.84
Manila 4805.80 4755.98 +1.05
Ho Chi Minh 409.53 401.08 +2.11
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2982.20 2646.35 +12.69
Kuala Lumpur 1553.18 1530.73 +1.47
Bangkok 1116.08 1025.32 +8.85
Jakarta 3988.70 3821.99 +4.36
Manila 4805.80 4371.96 +9.92
Ho Chi Minh 409.53 351.55 +16.49