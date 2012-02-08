* Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand at 6-month highs * Commodities-related stocks lead regional gains * Philippine index hovers near all-time high By Viparat Jantraprap and Sinsiri Tiwutanond BANGKOK, Feb 8 Southeast Asian stock indexes rose on Wednesday as strong oil and metal prices bolstered commodities-related shares, and on hopes the Greece would agree to a reform deal that would open the way for a new international rescue package. Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand all reached to six-month highs. Singapore rose 0.8 percent, Malaysia gained 0.9 percent and Thailand climbed 1.4 percent. The Philippines index ended up 1.1 percent, still hovering below an all-time high set early in the week. Indonesia's index was up 0.8 percent while Vietnam's index jumped 2.1 percent. Throughout the region, investors bought commodities-related stocks such as Singapore's Golden Agri Resources Ltd, Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, Thailand's Indorama Ventures Pcl as U.S. crude futures gained $1 on Wednesday. Brokers in the region said easing risk aversion spurred funds to buy risky assets. Energy-related stocks were among the most activelytraded and outperformed most other sectors. "Global funds that have been underinvested pulled money in again. It's more a rotational play today and energy was picked as it was a laggard," said Bangkok-based Viwat Techapoonphol, strategist at Tisco Securities. Shares of Golden Agri climbed 2.6 percent to their highest in more than one year, Sime Darby rose 2.3 percent to the highest in almost three years, Indorama surged 10.07 percent to five-month highs. Among bright spots, Philippine Energy Development Corp was up 0.4 percent and Indonesia's PT Indo Tambangraya Megah gained 4.6 percent. Emerging Southeast Asian stock market -- many of which have posted solid gains this year -- have become attractive thanks to the resilience of regional economies and as optimism about global recovery has lured funds into risk assets again. The global emerging economies are still resilient compared to most western countries, according to Aberdeen Asset Management. Policy flexibility and the downtrend of inflationary pressures in emerging regions were making companies and equity valuations in these countries increasingly attractive, said Adithep Vanabriksha, Aberdeen's chief investment officer in Thailand. The $9.8 billion Aberdeen Global-Emerging Markets Equity Fund has added financial equities to its portfolio, with some recently acquired shares including Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl. By 1022 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 1.37 percent while the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up of selected stocks, was trading up 1.36 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2982.20 2957.78 +0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1553.18 1538.77 +0.94 Bangkok 1116.08 1101.12 +1.36 Jakarta 3988.70 3955.45 +0.84 Manila 4805.80 4755.98 +1.05 Ho Chi Minh 409.53 401.08 +2.11 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2982.20 2646.35 +12.69 Kuala Lumpur 1553.18 1530.73 +1.47 Bangkok 1116.08 1025.32 +8.85 Jakarta 3988.70 3821.99 +4.36 Manila 4805.80 4371.96 +9.92 Ho Chi Minh 409.53 351.55 +16.49