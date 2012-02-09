* Profit taking hurts most markets
* Indonesia recoups some losses; c.bank cuts rates
* Property shares lift Singapore
By Viparat Jantraprap
Feb 9 Southeast Asian stock markets were
mostly little changed to weaker on Thursday as investors cashed
in on recent gains, with Indonesia clawing back some early
losses after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates to
help spur economic growth.
Short-term traders appeared to dominate the market, with
concerns about Greece's ability to secure fresh international
aid keeping many investors on the sidelines, despite
expectations that the Bank of England and the European Central
Bank will continue to provide ample liquidity, which has fueled
a move back into riskier assets so far in 2012.
"Markets are still very much hopeful for Greek issues. If it
comes out positively, it will probably provide some risk-on
appetite in the near term," said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of
research at Finansia Syrus Securities in Bangkok.
Still, cautious investors took profits on blue chips such as
Philippine banks, Singapore commodities firms and Indonesia
consumer stocks which had led recent run-ups in the region.
The Philippine stock market fell 0.75 percent to
around a one-week low, reversing Wednesday's 1.05 percent climb
after hitting a record high earlier in the week.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent,
after falling nearly 1 percent at one point, amid late selective
buying of consumer and banking shares.
Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly cut of its policy rate
by 25 basis points to a record low 5.75 percent on Thursday,
helping cheer investors.
"It's great that BI rate has cut again. It makes stock and
long-tenure bonds more attractive for investors," said Herbie
Mohede, fixed income portfolio manager at Samuel Sekuritas in
Jakarta.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended nearly
unchanged, after losing 0.84 percent early in the session.
Thailand's SET index inched up 0.1 percent.
Malaysian shares reversed early losses, edging up
0.8 percent to the highest in more than six months. Kuala Lumpur
largely played catch-up with gains in the region early in the
week when it was shut for market holidays.
Vietnam's main index was up 0.5 percent.
Among losing stocks, Singapore-listed commodity firm Olam
International Ltd fell 1.5 percent and Philippine
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co dropped almost 3
percent.
Indonesia's PT Astra International Tbk, the
country's leading motorcycle dealer, fell 2.5 percent, while PT
Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk was up 0.7 percent.
In Singapore, strong gains in property developers such as
CapitaLand Ltd helped offset losses in other sectors.
CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer,
CapitaLand was 3.5 percent higher and Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd
rose 3.94 percent.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2981.17 2982.20 -0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1565.32 1553.18 +0.78
Bangkok 1117.17 1116.08 +0.10
Jakarta 3978.99 3988.70 -0.24
Manila 4769.62 4805.80 -0.75
Ho Chi Minh 411.39 409.53 +0.45
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2981.17 2646.35 +12.65
Kuala Lumpur 1565.32 1530.73 +2.26
Bangkok 1117.17 1025.32 +8.96
Jakarta 3978.99 3821.99 +4.11
Manila 4769.62 4371.96 +9.10
Ho Chi Minh 411.39 351.55 +17.02