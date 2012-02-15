* Singapore up 0.8 pct to a 6-month high * China c.bank comments on Europe help some markets * Indonesia underperforms as investors shun 2011 winners By Vikram Subhedar Feb 15 Stocks in Singapore and Thailand joined those in East Asian markets in rising on Wednesday in the belief central banks will boost economies through cash injections, though other Southeast Asian bourses slipped. Indonesia was an underperformer, ending flat on the day, as funds balanced portfolios and rotated out of over-owned positions in favour of some of last year's laggards. Large-caps such as chemicals major Indorama Ventures , which rose 7.2 percent, and mobile operator Advanced Info, up 3 percent, led the move higher in Thailand which was the top performer in the region. Bangkok's SETI rose 1.8 percent. Singapore's Straits Times Index closed up 0.8 percent at a six-month high. Singapore is the best performing market this year among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Comments from People's Bank of China Zhou Xiaochuan that Beijing remains confident in the euro and in the ability of euro zone members to solve their debt problems lifted many Asian markets on Wednesday. "The question on everyone's mind now is 'Should I chase the rally?'," said Kenneth Ng, Singapore research head at CIMB, who attributes the current rally to cash injections by global central banks. "Our bearish view on an eventual major market sell-down has not changed but we do realise that another dose of QE has again postponed the day of final reckoning," said Ng in a note that raised Singapore stocks to a "trading buy" from "underweight". Investors in Singapore piled into shares of companies that were reporting strong earnings such as offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd. It soared 12 percent to a record high after reporting its fourth quarter net profit doubled. Stocks in Indonesia were on the backfoot, however, with the benchmark stock index flat on the day as investors continue to rotate out of some of 2011's winners. On the year, Indonesian stocks are up just 3.4 percent compared with a 14.1 percent rally for the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index. According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, a key concern among investors was that Indonesia had become highly owned after last year's stark outperformance and hence a crowded trade. Automotive equipment-maker Astra International, which surged more than 35 percent last year, fell 1 percent on Wednesday and dipped into negative territory on the year. Broker Credit Suisse maintained its "underperform" rating on the stock earlier this week largely on valuations. Elsewhere in the region, stocks in the Philippines, another of last year's outperformers, fell 0.1 percent. Malaysian stocks, considered the most defensive among regional markets due to its reliance on the domestic consumption and low foreign ownership, fell 0.3 percent extending their underperformance this year. For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3011.68 2987.41 +0.81 Kuala Lumpur 1561.30 1566.05 -0.30 Bangkok 1126.48 1106.41 +1.81 Jakarta 3953.05 3952.82 +0.01 Manila 4772.47 4775.93 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 397.41 400.26 -0.71 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3011.68 2646.35 +13.81 Kuala Lumpur 1561.30 1530.73 +2.00 Bangkok 1126.48 1025.32 +9.87 Jakarta 3953.05 3821.99 +3.43 Manila 4772.47 4371.96 +9.16 Ho Chi Minh 397.41 351.55 +13.05 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)