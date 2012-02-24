* Foreigners buy Thai, Manila, Malaysia during the week
* Thai benchmark hits near 16-yr high
* Jakarta underperforms, sees foreign selling
By Shihar Aneez
Feb 24 Southeast Asian stock markets were
mixed on Friday, with Thailand hitting a near 16-year high while
concerns over rising oil prices and economic slowdown in the
euro zone hurt some indexes.
Despite volatility, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia
this week enjoyed foreign inflows of $340.4 million ,
$133.2 million and $114 million respectively.
Indonesia recorded a net foreign selling of $88.9 million
for the week mainly due to $99.1 million outflow on Friday due
to uncertainty over the country's inflation and fuel prices.
"Foreign investors still see value in this region's emerging
markets," said Ron Rodrigo, head of research at Manila-based
DBP-Daiwa. "Compared to developed countries at the moment, the
region's emerging markets are poised to do well. So we see
foreign inflows."
The Asian markets edged up with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.4
percent, but the MSCI index for Southeast Asia
was down 0.2 percent at 1012 GMT.
Improvement in the U.S. jobless data, which was at a
four-year low last week, lifted market sentiment in the region
slightly with Thailand gaining 0.5 percent to hit its
highest close since July 23, 1996 and Singapore adding
0.3 percent, both in moderate trading volume.
Malaysia edged up 0.1 percent with a foreign inflow
of 123.48 million ringgit ($40.96 million(.
However, the gains were capped by negative sentiment and
uncertainty over rising fuel prices due to the tension between
Iran and the West and recession in euro zone.
The Philippines ended flat with foreigners buying a
net $10.4 million worth in shares on Friday.
Indonesia lost 1.6 percent to hit a near seven-week
low after its central bank governor said inflation will rise
above 5.5 percent this year if the government raises subsidised
fuel prices by more than 1,000 rupiah ($0.11) a litre.
"The market needs assurance, because there's uncertainty of
how much and when the price hike is going to happen. Until then,
market players will stop buying," said Satrio Utomo, equity
analyst at Universal Broker Indonesia.
The negative sentiment pulled Jakarta's market heavyweights
down led by financials with Indonesia's largest lender Bank
Mandiri fell 3.2 percent and auto assembler Astra
International Tbk PT slid 3.7 percent.
Commodities led by energy shares pushed Bangkok with top oil
firm PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL
gaining 0.8 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
In Singapore, United Overseas Bank Ltd weighed on
the broader market with a 1.6 percent fall after reporting
poorer-than-expected earnings. [ID:ID:nL4E8DN42G]
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2978.08 2968.34 +0.33
Kuala Lumpur 1558.77 1556.66 +0.14
Bangkok 1146.27 1140.07 +0.54
Jakarta 3894.56 3958.81 -1.62
Manila 4893.00 4893.48 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 423.13 423.89 -0.11
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2978.08 2646.35 +12.54
Kuala Lumpur 1558.77 1530.73 +1.83
Bangkok 1146.27 1025.32 +11.80
Jakarta 3894.56 3821.99 +1.90
Manila 4893.48 4371.96 +11.92
Ho Chi Minh 423.13 351.55 +20.45
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 370,188,500 424,209,483
Kuala Lumpur 151,916,900 136,395,403
Bangkok 3,464,481 4,429,494
Jakarta 3,998,007,500 3,428,315,733
Manila 93,114 128,874
Ho Chi Minh 78,557 42,908
($1 = 3.0150 Malaysian ringgits)
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)