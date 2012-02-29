* Regional bourses rise on extended global gains
* Thailand, Malaysia see further foreign inflows
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Feb 29 Southeast Asian stock
markets climbed on Wednesday as a continued recovery in global
stock markets lured bargain-hunters to riskier assets and as
investors snapped up shares of firms with favourable quarterly
earnings and positive outlooks.
Trading volume picked up as more foreign funds flowed into
regional assets, with market turnover in Malaysia and Vietnam
surging well above the 30-day averagee.
Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines led
gains, with Jakarta's Composite Index gaining 2.1
percent, its biggest daily rise in almost four months, and
Philippine main index advancing 1.6 percent.
Thailand's SET index finished up 1.3 percent at its
highest level in almost 16 years, while benchmark indexes in
Singapore and Malaysia both rose around 0.8
percent. Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index was
up 0.34 percent.
Late buying gathered steam as investors hoped for strong
demand for the European Central Bank's latest offer of cheap
loans to help stabilise the euro zone financial system.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was trading up 1.5 percent by 1030 GMT
while the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up
of selected stocks, was up 1.7 percent.
The Southeast Asia index has gained around 13 percent so far
this year, but is nearing overbought territory with a relative
strength index reading in the upper 60s. Levels of 70 or above
indicate markets may have moved up too far, too fast, leaving
them vulnerable to a retracement or correction.
Global sentiment remains fragile and buyers were expected to
turn more cautious in coming weeks, according to Bharat Joshi,
assistant investment manager who helps oversee $5 billion of
assets for Aberdeen Asset Management in Kuala Lumpur.
"People have been sitting on cash for some time ... They're
coming back after locking in gains. It's very much bargain
hunting. There're obviously issues in Europe that continue to be
in the background," he said.
Manila was still hovering below its all-time high and
Jakarta was trading off six-month highs hit early in the month.
Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted strong gains in
February, led by Vietnam's 9.2 percent and Thailand's 6.6
percent.
Among major market movers on Wednesday, Singapore-listed
commodity trader Noble Group Ltd surged as much as 5
percent at one point on expectations its earnings will improve
this year. It closed up 3.3 percent.
After the market closed on Tuesday, Noble posted a 57
percent fall in its fourth quarter net profit from a year ago,
but the quarterly results were an improvement over the
July-September period when Noble posted its first quarterly loss
in 14 years.
In Bangkok, Land & Houses Pcl, the country's biggest
housing firm, gained 2.2 percent after it reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said it planned
to launch a property fund.
Foreign investors bought 3.5 billion baht ($115 million) of
Thai shares and 298.12 million ringgit ($99 million) of
Malaysian, stock exchange data showed.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2994.06 2969.73 +0.82
Kuala Lumpur 1569.65 1556.73 +0.83
Bangkok 1160.90 1146.26 +1.28
Jakarta 3985.21 3903.56 +2.09
Manila 4897.65 4820.43 +1.60
Ho Chi Minh 423.64 422.22 +0.34
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2994.06 2646.35 +13.14
Kuala Lumpur 1569.65 1530.73 +2.54
Bangkok 1160.90 1025.32 +13.22
Jakarta 3985.21 3821.99 +4.27
Manila 4897.65 4371.96 +12.02
Ho Chi Minh 423.64 351.55 +20.51
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 499,818,500 427,113,170
Kuala Lumpur 329,668,700 139,030,440
Bangkok 4,737,544 4,512,589
Jakarta 3,339,417,000 3,335,539,117
Manila 115,358 122,878
Ho Chi Minh 125,979 43,868