* Thai stocks off high on late selling
* Philippine index at record high
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, March 2 Most Southeast Asian
stock markets posted modest gains on Friday as rising oil prices
bolstered energy and resource-related shares, with foreign
buying helping push Thai shares to the highest in almost 16
years.
Foreign inflows into the Thai market have gathered steam
this year on hopes of a recovery in the flood-hit economy, and
as improving U.S. economic data boosts investors' appetite for
riskier assets.
"For Thailand, if you look at the long term chart it's still
below an all-time high while other markets have gone up," said
said Andrew Yates, head of international equity sales at broker
Asia Plus Securities in Bangkok.
"A large part of Thai economy is export related. So, if the
U.S. economy started to look better and maybe Europe started to
resolve its problem then it help look good for exports. Also,
increasingly we got a strong domestic economy," he said.
Thailand's SET index rose as high as 1,173 at one
point but ended the day nearly flat. Thailand logged $1.7
billion in inflows this year to Thursday, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The market could see some consolidation in the short term
but was expected to reach the 1,300-mark this year on the back
of good corporate profits, Asia Plus's Andrew said.
Elsewhere in the region, the Philippines benchmark index
climbed 1.6 percent to record high, while Indonesia
rose 1.07 percent.
Singapore was up 0.49 percent and Malaysia
gained 0.66 percent, climbing at one point to the highest in
more than seven months.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index jumped
2.72 percent. It posted a 3.8 percent gain on the week, the best
in the region, ahead of Indonesia's 2.83 percent, the second
best.
Resource-related shares, including coal miners, were among
the most actively traded shares, with Thai coal miner Banpu Pcl
climbing 1.2 percent and Indonesia's PT Adaro Energy
jumping 3.7 percent.
Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday after a
flood of cheap European Central Bank funds this week eased fears
of a meltdown in the euro zone financial sector, overriding some
weak data and concerns about surging oil prices.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan gained 0.41
percent at 0957 GMT.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2993.49 2978.84 +0.49
Kuala Lumpur 1583.78 1573.45 +0.66
Bangkok 1165.15 1164.98 +0.01
Jakarta 4004.87 3962.29 +1.07
Manila 5016.30 4938.61 +1.57
Ho Chi Minh 439.60 427.95 +2.72
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2993.49 2646.35 +13.12
Kuala Lumpur 1583.78 1530.73 +3.47
Bangkok 1165.15 1025.32 +13.64
Jakarta 4004.87 3821.99 +4.78
Manila 5016.30 4371.96 +14.74
Ho Chi Minh 439.60 351.55 +25.05