* Region in light, choppy session
* Property shares push Manila to record high
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, March 5 Stocks in Indonesia and
Thailand slid while Philippine shares eked out small gains in
light trade on Monday as China growth concerns prompted many
investors to cash in recent gainers.
The prospects of slower growth in the world's second largest
economy dampened sentiment across the region. Among the biggest
losers were commodity-related stocks.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's growth target to
7.5 percent for 2012, compared with an 8 percent annual goal set
for many years.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 1.3
percent by 0935 GMT while MSCI index for Southeast Asia
, made up of selected stocks, was down 0.88
percent.
Jakarta's Composite Index slipped 0.5 percent, and
market turnover was less than 60 percent of the 30-day average.
Thailand's SET index eased 0.62 percent, though reminded
near the almost 16-year high it hit last week.
In a choppy session, Singapore's Straits Times Index
was down 0.06 percent and Malaysian shares
moved up 0.34 percent.
The Philippines' key index gained 0.28 percent to a
new all-time high while Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
index surged 4 percent to its highest level almost six
months.
The Southeast Asian stock markets could see a consolidation
in the near term while China's lower annual growth target
dampened the outlook of commodities' demand, prompting
profit-taking in shares in the sector, some brokers said.
"China's lower economic growth forecast affected investment
sentiment today. Investors also are waiting to see U.S. jobs
data for further indication," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of
investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities in
Bangkok.
The U.S. jobs data for February will come out on Friday
Indonesia's coal mining firm PT Adaro Energy Tbk,
which surged 3.7 percent on Friday, fell 1 percent. Thai coal
miner Banpu Pcl dropped 1.8 percent, erasing a 1.2
percent gain on Friday.
Noble Group Ltd dropped 2.1 percent in Singapore
and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd lost nearly 1
percent. Among bright spots, Philippine Ayala Land Inc
surged 5.2 percent as low interest rates boosted its outlook.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2991.80 2993.49 -0.06
Kuala Lumpur 1589.22 1583.78 +0.34
Bangkok 1157.95 1165.15 -0.62
Jakarta 3984.89 4004.87 -0.50
Manila 5030.58 5016.30 +0.28
Ho Chi Minh 457.21 439.60 +4.01
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2991.80 2646.35 +13.05
Kuala Lumpur 1589.22 1530.73 +3.82
Bangkok 1157.95 1025.32 +12.94
Jakarta 3984.89 3821.99 +4.26
Manila 5030.58 4371.96 +15.06
Ho Chi Minh 457.21 351.55 +30.06
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 267,077,800 427,836,807
Kuala Lumpur 137,681,200 150,156,793
Bangkok 5,751,529 4,579,988
Jakarta 1,797,793,500 3,166,844,500
Manila 101,797 131,163
Ho Chi Minh 103,336 51,258