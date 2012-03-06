* Singapore at one-month low amid global pullback
* Concerns over Europe, China prompt profit taking
* Manila off highs; PLDT down after results
* Bangkok falls ahead of market holiday
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, March 6 Southeast Asian stocks
fell on Tuesday, with Singapore hitting a one-month low, as
concerns about the health of the global economy weighed on
market sentiment, prompting investors to take profits on recent
gains in regional big caps.
Singapore's Straits Times Index finished down 2
percent, weighed down by a 4.6 percent drop in commodities firm
Noble Group Ltd and a 6.3 percent slide in oil-rig
builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd.
Sembcorp Marine had climbed nearly 35 percent in the three
months to Monday's close, while Noble had risen over 13 percent
as global investors' appetite for riskier assets revived.
Selective buying helped most other markets in the region
pare early losses, but brokers said the weakness may continue
amid growing concerns about the impact of high oil prices on
corporate earnings and consumer confidence.
"What we will probably see in the short term is more
volatility in equities markets. On top of the health of global
economy, high oil prices have increasingly become a concern,"
said Kasem Prunratanamala, Head of Research of CIMB Securities
(Thailand).
The Philippines main index dropped 1.3 percent after
climbing earlier in the session to a new all-time high, while
Jakarata's Composite Index eased 0.5 percent.
Thailand's SET index was down 0.4 percent, extending
Monday's 0.6 percent fall. Malaysian shares ended nearly
flat, erasing early losses.
The Thai market hovered around its highest levels in almost
16 years last week, boosted by strong foreign inflows and better
than expected 2011 earnings.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index fell 2.7
percent. It gained 8.1 percent in past four
sessions to the highest in more than five months.
"Contrary to what had been widely feared, fiscal year 2011
earnings among the top 50 Thai companies were resilient to the
flooding ... few Thai companies have been badly affected,"
Suchart Techaposai, senior analyst of Citi said in a research
note.
Upward revisions on fiscal year 2012 estimates have been in
telecoms, food and hospital sectors, he said. But the SET index
could fade in the near-term if global liquidity dries up, he
said.
The Thai stock market will shut on Wednesday for a national
holiday, reopening on Thursday.
In Kuala Lumpur, Malayan Banking Bhd edged up 0.2
percent, rebounding from its day's low. In Bangkok, Thanachart
Capital Pcl rose 3.5 percent amid earnings optimism
while top energy firm PTT Pcl lost 1.4 percent.
Among weak spots, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
(PLDT) fell 2.8 percent after the country's most
valuable listed company said its fourth-quarter net profit fell
87 percent on slowing mobile phone revenues and higher operating
costs.
In Singapore, Sembcorp Marine tumbled after state investor
Temasek sold part of its stake in the firm at a discount of 2.75
percent to its last closing price.
Fears of similar sales by big investors seeking to cash in
on recent gains also weighed on shares in Hong Kong.
Asian shares and other growth-linked assets fell on Tuesday
as slowing economies in Europe and China and tensions over Iran
dampened sentiment, prompting investors to take profits from
recent rallies that had been driven by ample liquidity.
By 0936 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index
dropped 1.7 percent while the MSCI index of
Southeast Asia, made up of selected stocks, was
down 1.3 percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2932.01 2991.80 -2.00
Kuala Lumpur 1589.91 1589.22 +0.04
Bangkok 1153.16 1157.95 -0.41
Jakarta 3967.08 3984.90 -0.45
Manila 4967.39 5030.58 -1.26
Ho Chi Minh 445.00 457.21 -2.67
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2932.01 2646.35 +10.79
Kuala Lumpur 1589.91 1530.73 +3.87
Bangkok 1153.16 1025.32 +12.47
Jakarta 3967.08 3821.99 +3.80
Manila 4967.39 4371.96 +13.62
Ho Chi Minh 445.00 351.55 +26.58
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 405,462,800 427,836,807
Kuala Lumpur 173,370,100 150,156,793
Bangkok 5,152,546 4,579,988
Jakarta 1,985,147,000 3,166,844,500
Manila 127,048 131,163
Ho Chi Minh 154,491 51,258