By Vikram Subhedar
March 8 Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Thursday with Singapore the strongest performer and Thailand
hitting a fresh 16-year high as regional markets rebounded on
upbeat U.S. economic data and hopes that Greece would pull off a
bond swap deal and avoid a default.
Financials were strong in Thailand, pushing Bangkok's SET
index 1.3 percent to a 16-year high.
Foreign inflows into the Thai market have gathered steam
this year on hopes of a recovery in the flood-hit economy, and
as improving U.S. economic data boosts investors' appetite for
riskier assets.
"Foreign brokerages are quite positive on the Thai banking
sector. That along with information and communication technology
are the main drivers of this rally," said Mayuree Chowvikran,
head of Thailand research, at Maybank Kim Eng.
But Chowvikran warned that short-term trading was dominating
at the moment suggesting that a pullback could be possible.
Thai Union Frozen, the world's biggest canned tuna
producer gained 3.5 percent, recovering from a 5.8 percent drop
on Tuesday when it unexpectedly reported a rights issue.
"We believe TUF's share price decline has largely factored
in the rights issue, leaving upside catalysts as M&A deals are
gradually announced. We are banking on management to execute
value-enhancing M&A given its good track record," CIMB
Securities analyst Jakkapun Pornpunnarath said.
Singapore's Straits Times index snapped a three-day
losing streak and rose 1.8 percent, its sharpest jump in nearly
two months, led by index heavyweights DBS Group Holdings
and property developer CapitaLand Ltd.
Indonesian stocks were up, but continued to lag
Asian peers, rising 0.6 percent after the country's central bank
paused on Thursday after a series of rate cuts. The bank hinted
at a shift in its policy stance on expectations that inflation
will accelerate above its target in coming months due to a
planned increase in fuel prices.
Indonesia, the world's best-performing emerging stock market
over 2009-2011, has fallen out of favour this year as the case
for piling more money into Southeast Asia's biggest and
fastest-growing economy has weakened.
Financials and consumption-related names, among the worst
performers in Indonesia this year, staged a mild recovery on
Thursday and provided the biggest boost to the benchmark.
Domestic consumption stocks Unilever Indonesia and
Astra International rose 2.1 percent and 1 percent
respectively. Bank Mandiri, down 3 percent so far this
year, was up 2.3 percent.
Malaysia, considered the most defensive of
South-east Asian markets, rose just 0.2 percent while last
year's top performer Philippines was up 0.7 percent.
