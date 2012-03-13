* S'pore at 1-week high; property shares lead
* Consumer, financial stocks advance
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, March 13 Southeast Asian stock
markets were mostly higher on Tuesday after a choppy session,
with Singapore climbing to a one-week high as property shares
led the way on hopes about the positive spillover of China's
efforts to boost consumer demand.
Trading volume was generally light and market players
appeared reluctant to chase regional stocks further while
waiting to see what the U.S. Federal Reserve says later on
Tuesday.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.91
percent. Indonesian stocks increased 0.53 percent and
Malaysian shares slipped 0.05 percent after small early
gains. By 0915 GMT, Thai stocks were up 0.21 percent.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index edged
up 0.32 percent..
Philippine stocks gained 0.61 percent, with market
turnover falling to two-thirds the 30-day average. Others in the
region had similarly weak turnover.
Asian equities hit a one-week high on Tuesday, holding firm
in the wake of recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy.
The MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan
was up 1.25 percent by 0935 GMT.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement will be closely
watched, particularly after last Friday's data showed an
encouraging gain of more than 200,000 jobs in February for a
third straight month.
Southeast Asian stocks have suffered a bout of profit
taking. This has pulled the Philippines off an all-time high hit
early this month, made Thailand retreat from its highest point
in almost 16 years and pulled Malaysia below eight-month highs.
Brokers in the region said markets need fresh factors that
could provide upside to corporate earnings.
Baring ASEAN Frontiers Fund said it focused on companies
with good growth prospects and earnings resilience that appear
well positioned to benefit from a fast-growing middle-class,
rising disposable income and government infrastructure spending.
"At the country level, we are particularly positive on
Thailand, where economic growth continues to recover after the
widespread flooding in 2011," said Soo Hai Lim, investment
manager of Baring ASEAN Frontiers Fund of Baring Asset
Management.
Any future weakness of Indonesia would provide a potential
buying opportunity, Baring said. Concerns that Indonesia would
move to cut fuel subsidies, sparking an increase in inflationary
pressures, have constrained the market.
Lim said the fuel subsidy cut, if implemented, would push
inflation in Indonesia to around 7 percent, which was manageable
given historical levels and the scale and scope of economic
expansion.
In Singapore, CapitaMalls Asia Ltd was the top
gainer on the Straits Times Index, rising 4.6 percent.
Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment
Research, said China's lower export figures showed it would have
to boost domestic consumption to sustain growth, and CapitaMalls
stood to benefit from rising consumption and spending.
Among bright spots, Indonesia's PT Astra International
, a leading motorcycle dealer and a proxy of
Indonesia's consumer sector, rose 1.2 percent. Manila-listed
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co jumped 4.8 percent.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2989.07 2962.18 +0.91
Kuala Lumpur 1564.02 1564.75 -0.05
Bangkok 1152.59 1150.18 +0.21
at 0915 GMT
Jakarta 4008.64 3987.35 +0.53
Manila 5005.75 4975.17 +0.61
Ho Chi Minh 429.39 428.02 +0.32
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2989.07 2646.35 +12.95
Kuala Lumpur 1564.02 1530.73 +2.17
Bangkok 1152.59 1025.32 +12.41
at 0915 GMT
Jakarta 4008.64 3821.99 +4.88
Manila 5005.75 4371.96 +14.50
Ho Chi Minh 429.39 351.55 +22.14
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 203,009,100 401,405,133
Kuala Lumpur 129,608,300 154,947,050
Bangkok 4,430,795 4,835,937
at 0915 GMT
Jakarta 2,181,590,500 3,028,730,833
Manila 80,855 129,831
Ho Chi Minh 62,957 66,526