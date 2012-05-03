BANGKOK, May 3 Philippine stocks hit an all-time high on Thursday spurred by optimism over the economy and strong earnings outlook of a consumer conglomerate. But markets elsewhere in Southeast Asia posted modest gains because of concerns over the strength of global growth. The Philippine main index ended up 1.37 percent at 5,300.41. Shares in food-to-property firm Alliance Global Group Inc were among actively traded, gaining 3.1 percent. "I think the market optimism was about the first quarter GDP growth which market is expecting the figure to be higher than consensus," said a Manila-based trader. "Consumer conglomerate earnings are standing out and there's a good buying interest in the sector today," he said. According to Thomson Reuters data, the Manila bourse had steady foreign inflows so far this week, taking in $230 million on Wednesday when the main stock index also finished at a record closing high. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) (viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com +66 2 648 9733 Reuters Messaging: viparat.jantraprapaweth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3000.94 3006.14 -0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1583.17 1582.39 +0.05 Bangkok 1240.03 1239.06 +0.08 Jakarta 4224.00 4219.30 +0.11 Manila 5300.41 5228.84 +1.37 Ho Chi Minh 468.80 472.46 -0.77 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3000.94 2646.35 +13.40 Kuala Lumpur 1583.17 1530.73 +3.43 Bangkok 1240.03 1025.32 +20.94 Jakarta 4224.00 3821.99 +10.52 Manila 5300.41 4371.96 +21.24 Ho Chi Minh 468.80 351.55 +33.35 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 186,618,900 241,309,853 Kuala Lumpur 103,665,900 121,632,793 Bangkok 5,052,412 4,108,182 Jakarta 4,120,543,000 3,711,915,700 Manila 106,578 132,371 Ho Chi Minh 103,899 90,643