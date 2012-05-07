May 4 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday with Singapore's sharemarket losing more than 2 percent as risk averse investors sent regional benchmark indices lower following elections in Europe and weak U.S. jobs data that signalled a tepid recovery. Singapore's Straits Times index fell 2.2 percent, to its lowest level in a month and tracking a similar drop for the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan. Heavyweights CapitaLand Ltd fell 5.4 percent while shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines shed 4 percent. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite slipped 1.4 percent, retreating further from the record high it hit last Thursday. Vietnamese stocks were outperformers on the day, rising 2.1 percent, helped by foreign buying after the government announced measures late last week to support domestic companies, including a cap on lending rates. For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2924.95 2990.59 -2.20 Kuala Lumpur 1584.87 1591.04 -0.39 Bangkok closed 1240.03 -1.02 Jakarta 4158.86 4216.68 -1.37 Manila 5229.53 5329.76 -1.28 Ho Chi Minh 486.31 476.32 +2.10 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2924.95 2646.35 +10.53 Kuala Lumpur 1584.87 1530.73 +3.54 Bangkok 1227.41 1025.32 +19.71 Jakarta 4158.86 3821.99 +8.80 Manila 5229.53 4371.96 +19.62 Ho Chi Minh 486.31 351.55 +38.33 (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar in HONG KONG and Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)