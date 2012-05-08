BANGKOK, May 8 Southeast Asian stock markets rose moderately on Tuesday as investors selectively bought into blue-chip firms, including Thai consumer and telecoms stocks after their strong quarterly results, bu t commodities-related shares fell along with the weak oil market. Uncertainty over the implications of the Greek and French elections for Europe's efforts to resolve its debt crisis weighed on sentiment in the region, pushing the main Thai SET index and the Philippine index to a one-week low at one point. Thai stocks edged up 0.3 percent to 1,231.04 on Tuesday while Philippine shares rose 0.24 percent to 5,242.06 on the session. The region saw mixed fund flows, with Malaysian bourse taking in 35.78 million ringgit ($11.7 million) of foreign inflows while Indonesia posted $30 million of foreign outflows, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2931.98 2924.95 +0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1590.60 1584.87 +0.36 Bangkok 1231.04 1227.41 +0.30 Jakarta 4181.07 4158.86 +0.53 Manila 5242.06 5229.53 +0.24 Ho Chi Minh 488.07 486.31 +0.36 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2931.98 2646.35 +10.79 Kuala Lumpur 1590.60 1530.73 +3.91 Bangkok 1231.04 1025.32 +20.06 Jakarta 4181.07 3821.99 +9.40 Manila 5242.06 4371.96 +19.90 Ho Chi Minh 488.07 351.55 +38.83 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 242,548,000 241,694,430 Kuala Lumpur 103,397,200 121,237,403 Bangkok 5,326,499 4,098,283 Jakarta 2,612,767,000 3,828,294,250 Manila 144,397 128,272 Ho Chi Minh 133,179 93,738