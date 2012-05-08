BANGKOK, May 8 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose moderately on Tuesday as investors selectively bought into
blue-chip firms, including Thai consumer and telecoms stocks
after their strong quarterly results, bu t commodities-related
shares fell along with the weak oil market.
Uncertainty over the implications of the Greek and French
elections for Europe's efforts to resolve its debt crisis
weighed on sentiment in the region, pushing the main Thai SET
index and the Philippine index to a one-week low
at one point.
Thai stocks edged up 0.3 percent to 1,231.04 on Tuesday
while Philippine shares rose 0.24 percent to 5,242.06 on the
session.
The region saw mixed fund flows, with Malaysian bourse
taking in 35.78 million ringgit ($11.7 million) of foreign
inflows while Indonesia posted $30 million of foreign outflows,
according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2931.98 2924.95 +0.24
Kuala Lumpur 1590.60 1584.87 +0.36
Bangkok 1231.04 1227.41 +0.30
Jakarta 4181.07 4158.86 +0.53
Manila 5242.06 5229.53 +0.24
Ho Chi Minh 488.07 486.31 +0.36
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2931.98 2646.35 +10.79
Kuala Lumpur 1590.60 1530.73 +3.91
Bangkok 1231.04 1025.32 +20.06
Jakarta 4181.07 3821.99 +9.40
Manila 5242.06 4371.96 +19.90
Ho Chi Minh 488.07 351.55 +38.83
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 242,548,000 241,694,430
Kuala Lumpur 103,397,200 121,237,403
Bangkok 5,326,499 4,098,283
Jakarta 2,612,767,000 3,828,294,250
Manila 144,397 128,272
Ho Chi Minh 133,179 93,738