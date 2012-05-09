BANGKOK, May 9 Southeast Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as Asian investors continued to worry over political disarray in Greece and the euro zone's debt problems. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 1.06 percent to a three-month low while Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 1.24 percent to its lowest in a month. Across the region, commodities-related shares came under selling pressure, with market players turning cautious on the prospect of their earnings. Jakarta-based Bahana Securities has cut its 2012 target for Jakarta's Composite Index to 4,500 from 4,600, reflecting worse than expected first quarter earnings and falling commodities prices, Harry Su, head of research said. The index closed at 4,129.06 on Wednesday. "Commodities prices have been falling and we expect things to actually become worse in the second quarter. For this commodities players, we're expecting to be worse for the second quarter results," he said. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2900.91 2931.98 -1.06 Kuala Lumpur 1584.90 1590.60 -0.36 Bangkok 1207.25 1231.04 -1.93 Jakarta 4129.06 4181.07 -1.24 Manila 5214.79 5242.06 -0.52 Ho Chi Minh 487.62 488.07 -0.09 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2900.91 2646.35 +9.62 Kuala Lumpur 1584.90 1530.73 +3.54 Bangkok 1207.25 1025.32 +17.74 Jakarta 4129.06 3821.99 +8.03 Manila 5214.79 4371.96 +19.28 Ho Chi Minh 487.62 351.55 +38.71 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 298,273,400 232,707,697 Kuala Lumpur 123,926,400 121,765,003 Bangkok 7,901,792 4,065,419 Jakarta 2,811,895,000 3,836,508,667 Manila 84,152 129,197 Ho Chi Minh 113,924 95,457