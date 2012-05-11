BANGKOK, May 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday on continued euro zone political turmoil and weak economic data from China that led investors to sell commodity-related shares. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.7 percent, bringing its weekly loss to 3.6 percent. Thailand's benchmark SET index ended a tad higher, recouping early losses as investors bought beaten down big caps after the sell off in the previous two sessions that wiped more than 3 percent off the index. Among actively traded, Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd , the world's largest listed palm oil firm, fell 3 percent, extending Thursday's losses due to weak first quarter earnings. In Bangkok, Banpu Pcl fell 2.6 percent to a seven-month low after the top coal miner reported a 70 percent fall in quarterly net profit. For the company statement, click (nSET17sFla) (Editing by Ed Lane) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2883.40 2903.60 -0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1584.32 1588.06 -0.24 Bangkok 1191.01 1190.65 +0.03 Jakarta 4114.14 4133.63 -0.47 Manila 5158.14 5192.10 -0.65 Ho Chi Minh 480.10 486.07 -1.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2883.40 2646.35 +8.96 Kuala Lumpur 1584.32 1530.73 +3.50 Bangkok 1191.01 1025.32 +16.16 Jakarta 4114.14 3821.99 +7.64 Manila 5158.14 4371.96 +17.98 Ho Chi Minh 480.10 351.55 +36.57 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 401,325,600 232,639,687 Kuala Lumpur 102,369,100 121,611,450 Bangkok 6,236,193 4,256,054 Jakarta 2,388,264,500 3,822,998,267 Manila 56,396 122,833 Ho Chi Minh 114,297 97,673