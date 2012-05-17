BANGKOK, May 17 Stocks in the Philippines and Malaysia rebounded from oversold territory on Thursday as investors bought shares that had been sold on worry about the European economy but late selling in the region suggested risk appetite remains weak. The Philippine index surged 3.1 percent, pushing the index above the "oversold" mark, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) closing at 42.56, compared with 26.97 on Wednesday. A level of 30 or lower indicates the market is oversold. Malaysia saw $62 million in foreign inflows on Thursday after $57 million in outflows in the previous session while Thailand posted $50.83 million in inflows, reversing Wednesday's $5.6 million in outflows, stock exchange data showed. (Editing by Robert Birsel) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2822.61 2831.15 -0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1544.21 1536.04 +0.53 Bangkok 1173.56 1171.23 +0.20 Jakarta closed 4045.64 -1.61 Manila 5017.02 4864.23 +3.14 Ho Chi Minh 442.58 449.91 -1.63 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2822.61 2646.35 +6.66 Kuala Lumpur 1544.21 1530.73 +0.88 Bangkok 1173.56 1025.32 +14.46 Jakarta 3980.49 3821.99 +4.15 Manila 5017.02 4371.96 +14.75 Ho Chi Minh 442.58 351.55 +25.89 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 286,552,000 246,010,620 Kuala Lumpur 154,543,600 122,214,893 Bangkok 5,272,779 4,296.155 Jakarta 3,103,080,500 3,683,395,633 Manila 120,850 117,868 Ho Chi Minh 77,745 99,801