BANGKOK, May 21 Southeast Asian stock markets were broadly higher on Monday on buying by investors after sell-offs in recent days, but gains were limited by worries over Europe's debt crisis. Vietnamese stocks closed 3 percent higher, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 41.5, bouncing from 30.7 on Friday. A level of 30 or lower indicates the market is oversold. Among the oversold markets, shares in Singapore posted a modest gain of 0.4 percent, with the 14-day RSI of Singapore's Straits Times Index closing at 25.4, compared with 22.2 on Friday. The Thai stock market bucked the trend, though, dragged 1.7 percent lower by shares of energy firms as investors worried about the impact of weak oil markets on earnings. The index of heavyweight energy firms was down 2.4 percent. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2790.16 2779.10 +0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1538.91 1532.46 +0.42 Bangkok 1135.16 1154.44 -1.67 Jakarta 3940.11 3980.50 -1.01 Manila 4954.00 4879.42 +1.53 Ho Chi Minh 448.02 434.95 +3.00 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2790.16 2646.35 +5.43 Kuala Lumpur 1538.91 1530.73 +0.53 Bangkok 1135.16 1025.32 +10.71 Jakarta 3940.11 3821.99 +3.09 Manila 4954.00 4371.96 +13.31 Ho Chi Minh 448.02 351.55 +27.44 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 235,108,600 252,023,023 Kuala Lumpur 99,932,800 124,692,437 Bangkok 3,972,702 4,337,687 Jakarta 2,764,877,000 3,683,395,633 Manila 74,371 121,373 Ho Chi Minh 77,327 101,386