BANGKOK, May 24 Thai stocks bounced on the back of data showing strong lending growth for large-cap banks, but shares elsewhere in southeast Asia were mixed on Thursday as investors fretted over the wider impact of the euro zone's debt crisis. The Thai main SET index ended up 1.36 percent at 1,125.78, after a four-day losing streak, led by gains in big banks such as Bangkok Bank Pcl. Brokers said investors were also looking to buy shares at bargain prices. "I think the selling here is overdone although the outlook in euro zone does not look good. I think we can bounce here from 1,100 in the near term as the SET has fallen from 1,250 to these levels without pause," said Andrew Yates, head of international equity sales at broker Asia Plus Securities. "Earnings outlook in Thailand remains positive and the economy is growing again. So the fall in share prices has brought valuations down from overbought levels," he said. Malaysian shares also rose 0.6 percent and Indonesia's index edged up 0.08 percent. But Singapore's index inched down 0.03 percent, the Philippine index declined 0.5 percent and Vietnamese stocks dropped 2.3 percent. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2779.53 2780.42 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1548.25 1539.71 +0.55 Bangkok 1125.78 1110.70 +1.36 Jakarta 3984.87 3981.58 +0.08 Manila 4904.22 4928.53 -0.49 Ho Chi Minh 426.92 436.75 -2.25 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2779.53 2646.35 +5.03 Kuala Lumpur 1548.25 1530.73 +1.14 Bangkok 1125.78 1025.32 +9.80 Jakarta 3984.87 3821.99 +4.26 Manila 4904.22 4371.96 +12.17 Ho Chi Minh 426.92 351.55 +21.44