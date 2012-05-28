May 28 Southeast Asian stocks were higher on Monday on a slight easing of fears over Greece after surveys showed support for pro-bailout political parties ahead of next month's elections. But trading volumes were below the 30-day moving average, reflecting investors' limited appetite for risk. Singapore and the Philippines rose 0.5 percent each, while Indonesia edged up 0.4 percent despite a foreign outflow of $45.82 million. Shares on the Thai stock exchange advanced 0.6 percent to their highest level since May 18, while Malaysia gained 0.3 percent to a near two-week high. The bourse recorded net foreign selling of $18.17 million. Vietnam bucked the trend, losing 0.4 percent on investors' concerns about companies' access to loans despite a cut in key rates. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2787.22 2772.75 +0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1554.94 1551.12 +0.25 Bangkok 1139.93 1132.83 +0.63 Jakarta 3918.69 3902.51 +0.41 Manila 4952.74 4925.97 +0.54 Ho Chi Minh 435.48 437.38 -0.43 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2787.22 2646.35 +5.32 Kuala Lumpur 1554.94 1530.73 +1.58 Bangkok 1139.93 1025.32 +11.18 Jakarta 3918.69 3821.99 +2.53 Manila 4952.74 4371.96 +13.28 Ho Chi Minh 435.48 351.55 +23.87 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 226,259,300 265,067,407 Kuala Lumpur 83,517,300 123,145,773 Bangkok 2,877,657 4,371,227 Jakarta 2,037,066,000 3,506,068,967 Manila 45,474 116,716 Ho Chi Minh 66,810 99,966 ($1 = 3.1530 Malaysian ringgits)