May 30 Thailand's stock market ended Wednesday 1.3 percent weaker, while other southeast Asian markets closed mixed as fears over Spain's bank crisis and the possibility of China taking a cautious stance on economic stimulus measures damped investor appetite for risky assets. Concerns over Spain's borrowing costs rising to unsustainable levels hit hopes for the recovery of the euro zone. Thailand snapped a four-session rising streak, but Bangkok-based Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist of Tisco Securities, said the fall would help boost buying in the Bangkok market, where foreigners have been net sellers only for one month so far this year. "There will be buying opportunities, especially for local investors, in this market at the lower prices. If you look at the domestic economy in the second half, I think it's a good story," Techapoonphol said. Shares in Singapore lost 0.6 percent, and the Philippines benchmark edged down 0.1 percent. Indonesian stocks, recovering from early losses, closed steady with foreign inflows of $12.36 million, while Malaysian shares gained 0.6 percent with net foreign buying of $29.80 million and Vietnam's benchmark added 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2783.95 2801.85 -0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1575.17 1565.32 +0.63 Bangkok 1138.63 1153.66 -1.30 Jakarta 3917.92 3919.07 -0.03 Manila 5018.32 5023.11 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 435.34 431.44 +0.90 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2783.95 2646.35 +5.20 Kuala Lumpur 1575.17 1530.73 +2.90 Bangkok 1138.63 1025.32 +11.05 Jakarta 3917.92 3821.99 +2.51 Manila 5023.11 4371.96 +14.89 Ho Chi Minh 435.34 351.55 +23.83 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 252,039,400 260,301,073 Kuala Lumpur 120,512,100 121,654,053 Bangkok 5,976,508 4,389,789 Jakarta 2,055,785,000 3,367,024,800 Manila 89,074 114,528 Ho Chi Minh 49,049 96,164 ($1 = 3.1500 Malaysian ringgits)