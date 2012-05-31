May 31 Indonesia's stock market fell 2.2 percent on Thursday with heavy foreign outflow linked to euro zone debt woes and volatility in its rupiah currency, while other markets in the region closed mixed. Jakarta Composite Index fell to 3,832.82, its lowest close since Jan. 2, w ith foreign outflow of $117.76 million concentrated in blue chips, traders said. Indonesia's currency traded at 9390 rupiah to 9410 rupiah against U.S dollar at 0909 GMT on Thursday, near levels last seen in late 2009. "(The) main factors are still Europe and rupiah volatility, even though the central bank had already said it is confident to keep it the currency at the 9,450 level," said Teddy Dwitama, an analyst at Jakarta-based OSK Nusadana Research. Singapore edged down 0.4 percent and Vietnam shed 1.4 percent. Bucking the trend, the Philippines jumped 1.5 percent to its highest close since May 11, Malaysia gained 0.4 percent and Thailand edged up 0.3 percent. Most Southeast Asian stocks suffered losses in May amid foreign outflows and falling demand for riskier assets over worries about Europe. Indonesia posted its worst month since October 2008, falling 8.3 percent in May, Southeast Asia's second worst performer after a 9.4 percent drop of Vietnam. Thailand fell 7.1 percent. Malaysia eked out a 0.64 percent gain for the month. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Ed Lane) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2772.54 2783.95 -0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1580.67 1575.17 +0.35 Bangkok 1141.50 1138.63 +0.25 Jakarta 3832.82 3917.92 -2.17 Manila 5091.23 5023.11 +1.45 Ho Chi Minh 429.20 435.34 -1.41 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2772.54 2646.35 +4.77 Kuala Lumpur 1580.67 1530.73 +3.26 Bangkok 1141.50 1025.32 +11.33 Jakarta 3832.82 3821.99 +0.28 Manila 5091.23 4371.96 +16.45 Ho Chi Minh 429.20 351.55 +22.09 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 348,113,900 259,279,693 Kuala Lumpur 310,723,800 121,773,010 Bangkok 6,120,118 4,509,584 Jakarta 3,755,097,500 3,319,270,250 Manila 83,046 113,395 Ho Chi Minh 48,180 94,809 ($1 = 3.1630 Malaysian ringgit)