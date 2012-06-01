BANGKOK, June 1 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Friday, with Thai shares suffering their biggest daily
loss in more than seven months, as worries about the deepening
euro zone debt crisis and China's slowing economy prompted
selling across the region.
The Thai benchmark index fell 2.3 percent It posted
a 1.6 percent loss for the week and was the second-worst
performer in the region following Indonesia, which fell
0.9 percent on Friday and 2.6 percent on the week.
Vietnam had a 1.96 percent drop on the week, the
third worst, while Singapore extended its losing streak
to a fifth week, sliding nearly 1 percent.
A raft of short selling helped dampen sentiment in Bangkok
ahead of a three-day weekend, brokers said. The market will be
closed on Monday for a public holiday.
"It was mainly because of negative factors about Europe and
market players bet that stocks will drop further," said
Bangkok-based Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist of Tisco
Securities.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2745.71 2772.54 -0.97
Kuala Lumpur 1573.59 1580.67 -0.45
Bangkok 1115.19 1141.50 -2.30
Jakarta 3799.77 3832.82 -0.86
Manila 5062.44 5091.23 -0.57
Ho Chi Minh 428.80 429.20 -0.09
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2745.71 2646.35 +3.75
Kuala Lumpur 1573.59 1530.73 +2.80
Bangkok 1115.19 1025.32 +8.77
Jakarta 3799.77 3821.99 -0.58
Manila 5062.44 4371.96 +15.79
Ho Chi Minh 428.80 351.55 +21.97
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 219,641,500 263,250,833
Kuala Lumpur 94,415,700 128,248,287
Bangkok 3,434,104 4,622,046
Jakarta 2,056,397,500 3,316,076,350
Manila 61,084 111,036
Ho Chi Minh 72,176 92,478