BANGKOK, July 18 The Philippines and Thailand stock markets fell on Wednesday while other markets edged up, but optimism over further stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve evaporated after its mixed signals on the global economy. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the U.S. economy at a semi-annual Congressional testimony on Tuesday, but hopes that the central bank is moving closer to more stimulus measures limited the day's losses. The Philippines lost 1.2 percent and Thailand fell 0.3 percent. All Southeast Asian markets except Thailand saw thin trading volumes compared to their respective 30-day averages after Bernanke's testimony. Malaysia bucked the trend, edging up 0.4 percent to hit a new all-time high close for the third straight session, helped by continuous foreign inflows. On Wednesday, it saw net foreign buying of $21.63 million in equities. Singapore ended a tad firmer with a 0.1 percent gain, while Indonesia closed steady. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee) SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3017.21 3014.80 +0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1645.00 1639.15 +0.36 Bangkok 1220.14 1224.21 -0.33 Jakarta 4081.64 4080.67 +0.02 Manila 5220.55 5285.12 -1.22 Ho Chi Minh 418.83 417.55 +0.31 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3017.21 2646.35 +14.01 Kuala Lumpur 1645.00 1530.73 +7.47 Bangkok 1220.14 1025.32 +19.00 Jakarta 4081.64 3821.99 +6.79 Manila 5220.55 4371.96 +19.41 Ho Chi Minh 418.83 351.55 +19.14 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 287,766,100 258,070,037 Kuala Lumpur 98,644,800 127,860,853 Bangkok 4,442,569 4,049,449 Jakarta 2,355,343,000 2,675,380,700 Manila 71,307 105,395 Ho Chi Minh 49,398 51,489 ($1 = 3.1645 Malaysian ringgits)