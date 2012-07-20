July 20 Most Southeast Asian markets eased on
Friday in thin trading volumes as Spain borrowing cost weighed
on investor sentiment, but Malaysia and Indonesia saw foreign
inflow into equity despite falls.
Malaysia, despite edging down 0.1 percent, enjoyed a
foreign inflow of $72.55 million, while Indonesia saw
$6.56 million net foreign buying, though the stock market fell
0.4 percent.
Optimism over strong corporate earnings in the previous day
evaporated due to renewed fears over Spain's borrowing costs,
which hovered around their seven percent pain threshold on
Friday, despite the expected approval of its bank bailout plan
later in the day.
Singapore shares fell 0.4 percent from a one-year
closing high, snapping five consecutive sessions of gains, while
Thailand also fell 0.4 percent led by energy and
banking shares.
Bucking the trend, the Philippines gained 0.4 percent
after falling in the previous three sessions.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3015.53 3028.96 -0.44
Kuala Lumpur 1643.00 1644.60 -0.10
Bangkok 1208.55 1212.96 -0.36
Jakarta 4081.20 4096.20 -0.37
Manila 5210.89 5189.55 +0.41
Ho Chi Minh 424.47 418.83 -0.91
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3015.53 2646.35 +13.95
Kuala Lumpur 1643.00 1530.73 +7.33
Bangkok 1208.55 1025.32 +17.87
Jakarta 4081.20 3821.99 +6.78
Manila 5210.89 4371.96 +19.19
Ho Chi Minh 424.47 351.55 +20.74
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 193,544,900 257,274,040
Kuala Lumpur 123,833,500 126,484,900
Bangkok 3,811,679 4,079,286
Jakarta 1,865,405,000 2,600,563,217
Manila 63,541 106,628
Ho Chi Minh 84,897 50,539
($1 = 3.1540 Malaysian ringgits)