BANGKOK, July 23 Southeast Asian stock indexes closed lower after light volume trading on Monday as investors sold risk assets amid concerns Spain might require a full sovereign bailout, while Thai shares fell nearly two percent on PTTEP's capital raising plan. The Thai benchmark SET index finished down 1.9 percent, its biggest percentage drop in one day since June 1. Energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl dropped 4.8 percent to its lowest close in six weeks. Other markets also came under selling pressure with Jakarta stocks ending down 1.8 percent at a one-week low and Philippine stocks dropping 1.4 percent to their lowest close in almost a month. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.1 percent at a one-week low. Malaysian shares and Vietnam's stock index fell 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2982.49 3015.53 -1.10 Kuala Lumpur 1636.17 1643.00 -0.42 Bangkok 1185.11 1208.55 -1.94 Jakarta 4009.79 4081.20 -1.75 Manila 5139.40 5210.89 -1.37 Ho Chi Minh 421.99 424.47 -0.58 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2982.49 2646.35 +12.70 Kuala Lumpur 1636.17 1530.73 +6.89 Bangkok 1185.11 1025.32 +15.58 Jakarta 4009.79 3821.99 +4.91 Manila 5139.40 4371.96 +17.55 Ho Chi Minh 421.99 351.55 +20.04 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 289,848,300 253,849,383 Kuala Lumpur 101,800,100 127,664,887 Bangkok 3,819,379 4,103,920 Jakarta 1,889,366,000 2,600,068,300 Manila 51,043 105,818 Ho Chi Minh 50,658 59,424