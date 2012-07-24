BANGKOK, July 24 Stocks in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines posted small gains in light trading on Tuesday, led higher by banking shares, but the broader sentiment remained weak as gloomy German factory data overshadowed signs of an improvement in China. Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 0.53 percent, regaining early lost ground. The Thai SET index and the Philippine index rebounded from an earlier drop to end up 0.21 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Other markets in the region ended lower, with Malaysian shares down 0.2 percent at their lowest close since July 16. Indonesia's slid 0.4 percent to its lowest close since July 13. Vietnam stocks dropped 1.5 percent to a one-week low. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2998.44 2982.49 +0.53 Kuala Lumpur 1632.57 1636.17 -0.22 Bangkok 1187.64 1185.11 +0.21 Jakarta 3992.11 4009.79 -0.44 Manila 5159.74 5139.40 +0.40 Ho Chi Minh 415.63 421.99 -1.51 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2998.44 2646.35 +13.30 Kuala Lumpur 1632.57 1530.73 +6.65 Bangkok 1187.64 1025.32 +15.83 Jakarta 3992.11 3821.99 +4.45 Manila 5159.74 4371.96 +18.02 Ho Chi Minh 415.63 351.55 +18.23 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 206,944,500 253,668,110 Kuala Lumpur 129,294,600 127,172,037 Bangkok 4,083,860 4,055,246 Jakarta 2,232,075,000 2,580,080,333 Manila 48,687 105,759 Ho Chi Minh 44,844 49,634