BANGKOK, July 25 Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes posted small gains on Wednesday, with the newly listed
IHH Healthcare Bhd leading Malaysia higher.
Malaysia's main index edged up 0.15 percent,
regaining some lost ground from a drop of 0.8 percent in the
past four sessions, with IHH, Asia's largest hospital operator,
jumping as much as 14 percent in its trading debut in Kuala
Lumpur.
IHH, which has a dual listing in Singapore, closed
at S$1.225, up from its Singapore IPO price of S$1.113,
outperforming a 0.25 percent fall of the benchmark Straits Times
Index.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2990.92 2998.44 -0.25
Kuala Lumpur 1635.09 1632.57 +0.15
Bangkok 1188.62 1187.64 +0.08
Jakarta 4000.84 3992.11 +0.22
Manila 5161.80 5159.74 +0.04
Ho Chi Minh 412.91 415.63 -0.65
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2990.92 2646.35 +13.02
Kuala Lumpur 1635.09 1530.73 +6.82
Bangkok 1188.62 1025.32 +15.93
Jakarta 4000.84 3821.99 +4.68
Manila 5161.80 4371.96 +18.07
Ho Chi Minh 412.91 351.55 +17.45
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 236,215,800 249,129,223
Kuala Lumpur 101,295,300 128,031,673
Bangkok 5,098,520 4,023,515
Jakarta 1,715,097,500 2,587,675,750
Manila 84,430 105,044
Ho Chi Minh 43,521 49,225