BANGKOK, July 27 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rose on Friday with large caps and banking stocks leading
Indonesian and Philippine shares to a one-week closing high.
Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 1.98 percent,
eking out 0.07 percent gains for the week, while the Philippine
index ended up 1.3 percent, posting a modest 0.17 percent
weekly gain.
Thailand's main SET index edged up 0.4 percent,
regaining some lost ground from Thursday's drop of 1.3 percent.
Thai stocks fared worst in the region with losses for the week
at 2.5 percent, the biggest in ten weeks.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2998.49 3004.57 -0.20
Kuala Lumpur 1624.94 1623.91 +0.06
Bangkok 1178.01 1172.92 +0.43
Jakarta 4084.21 4004.78 +1.98
Manila 5219.55 5152.56 +1.30
Ho Chi Minh 413.16 414.80 -0.40
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2998.49 2646.35 +13.31
Kuala Lumpur 1624.94 1530.73 +6.15
Bangkok 1178.01 1025.32 +14.89
Jakarta 4084.21 3821.99 +6.86
Manila 5219.55 4371.96 +19.39
Ho Chi Minh 413.16 351.55 +17.53
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 264,486,300 251,242,537
Kuala Lumpur 142,912,200 128,443,903
Bangkok 4,030,972 3,996,918
Jakarta 2,411,685,000 2,492,200,200
Manila 66,378 103,812
Ho Chi Minh 38,347 47,334