Aug 2 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
weaker on Thursday with Singapore falling from a near one-year
high after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of signaling
fresh stimulus measures, disappointing investors.
Investors were also cautious ahead of a European Central
Bank meeting which is expected to discuss policy actions,
including resuming its bond-buying programme, to help drive down
borrowing costs for Italy and Spain, which have soared to
levels considered unsustainable for their economies.
Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.9 percent despite a
foreign inflow of $16.6 million, Singapore's Straits Times Index
lost 0.5 percent from its highest close since Aug. 4
last year, and the Philippines edged down 0.1 percent.
Bucking the trend, Malaysia added 0.1 percent with a
net foreign buying of $11.59 million, while Vietnam, the
region's smallest bourse, added 0.9 percent.
Thailand was closed for a national holiday.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3036.19 3051.08 -0.49
Kuala Lumpur 1633.45 1632.47 +0.06
Jakarta 4093.11 4130.47 -0.90
Manila 5293.40 5298.72 -0.10
Ho Chi Minh 416.10 412.55 +0.86
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3036.19 2646.35 +14.73
Kuala Lumpur 1633.45 1530.73 +6.71
Jakarta 4093.11 3821.99 +7.09
Manila 5293.40 4371.96 +21.08
Ho Chi Minh 416.10 351.55 +18.36