BANGKOK, Aug 3 Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia
posted modest gains in light trade on Friday while most others
ended little changed or weaker as investors were wary of the
euro zone debt crisis and cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm
payrolls data for July.
Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 0.5
percent, reversing a 0.49 percent loss on Thursday. On the week,
it was up 1.76 percent, the region's best performer.
Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.16 percent,
regaining some lost ground from a 1.2 percent fall over past two
sessions.
Thai SET index fell 0.3 percent, snapping a four-day
gaining streak amid late selling in large cap stocks. It posted
a 1.7 weekly gain, the second best.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3051.33 3036.19 +0.50
Kuala Lumpur 1635.04 1633.45 +0.10
Bangkok 1197.53 1201.13 -0.30
Jakarta 4099.81 4093.11 +0.16
Manila 5285.91 5293.40 -0.14
Ho Chi Minh 418.21 416.10 +0.51
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3051.33 2646.35 +15.30
Kuala Lumpur 1635.04 1530.73 +6.81
Bangkok 1197.53 1025.32 +16.80
Jakarta 4099.81 3821.99 +7.27
Manila 5285.91 4371.96 +20.90
Ho Chi Minh 418.21 351.55 +18.96
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 244,701,400 259,622,440
Kuala Lumpur 157,481,200 127,202,853
Bangkok 4,670,612 3,842,298
Jakarta 1,828,507,500 2,391,673,433
Manila 57,777 95,003
Ho Chi Minh 24,176 42,722