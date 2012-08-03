BANGKOK, Aug 3 Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia posted modest gains in light trade on Friday while most others ended little changed or weaker as investors were wary of the euro zone debt crisis and cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data for July. Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.49 percent loss on Thursday. On the week, it was up 1.76 percent, the region's best performer. Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.16 percent, regaining some lost ground from a 1.2 percent fall over past two sessions. Thai SET index fell 0.3 percent, snapping a four-day gaining streak amid late selling in large cap stocks. It posted a 1.7 weekly gain, the second best. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3051.33 3036.19 +0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1635.04 1633.45 +0.10 Bangkok 1197.53 1201.13 -0.30 Jakarta 4099.81 4093.11 +0.16 Manila 5285.91 5293.40 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 418.21 416.10 +0.51 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3051.33 2646.35 +15.30 Kuala Lumpur 1635.04 1530.73 +6.81 Bangkok 1197.53 1025.32 +16.80 Jakarta 4099.81 3821.99 +7.27 Manila 5285.91 4371.96 +20.90 Ho Chi Minh 418.21 351.55 +18.96 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 244,701,400 259,622,440 Kuala Lumpur 157,481,200 127,202,853 Bangkok 4,670,612 3,842,298 Jakarta 1,828,507,500 2,391,673,433 Manila 57,777 95,003 Ho Chi Minh 24,176 42,722