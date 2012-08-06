Aug 6 Most Southeast Asian stock market gained on Monday with Singapore hitting a one-year high as investors bought into the region's risky assets after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended 0.7 percent firmer to its highest since Aug. 4, last year, led by financials, with DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd gaining more than 1 percent each. Thailand and Malaysia gained 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent respectively in strong volumes, close to their three-week highs. Indonesia edged up 0.1 percent and Vietnam, the region's smallest bourse, rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3071.82 3051.33 +0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1639.43 1635.04 +0.27 Bangkok 1208.01 1197.53 +0.88 Jakarta 4105.50 4099.81 +0.14 Manila 5284.16 5285.91 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 423.16 418.21 +1.18 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3071.82 2646.35 +16.08 Kuala Lumpur 1639.43 1530.73 +7.10 Bangkok 1208.01 1025.32 +17.82 Jakarta 4105.50 3821.99 +7.42 Manila 5284.16 4371.96 +20.86 Ho Chi Minh 423.16 351.55 +20.37 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 269,650,200 261,078,267 Kuala Lumpur 161,651,700 126,728,457 Bangkok 4,069,000 3,871,529 Jakarta 2,294,365,500 2,372,966,517 Manila 60,092 93,618 Ho Chi Minh 44,569 41,803