Aug 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets eased
on Tuesday with Singapore falling from a one-year high, but
foreign investors bought into equities in Indonesia and Malaysia
amid hopes that Europe will take further action to tackle its
debt crisis helped sentiment.
Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.1 percent
from a one-year high as property developer CapitaLand Ltd
came off 2.2 percent after its chief executive sold
one million shares.
Jakarta Composite Index lost 0.5 percent and
Malaysia ended 0.5 percent weaker from its near
three-week high, both in strong volumes.
Despite losses, Indonesia saw foreign inflow of $12.7
million, while Kuala Lumpur enjoyed a net foreign buying of
$5.93 million.
Thailand, bucking the trend ended steady.
The Philippines, the region's best performer this
year, was closed after the weather bureau raised the highest
rainfall warning over the capital Manila.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3067.74 3071.82 -0.13
Kuala Lumpur 1631.12 1639.43 -0.51
Bangkok 1208.19 1208.01 +0.01
Jakarta 4085.58 4105.50 -0.49
Ho Chi Minh 422.50 423.16 -0.16
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3067.74 2646.35 +15.92
Kuala Lumpur 1631.12 1530.73 +6.56
Bangkok 1208.19 1025.32 +17.84
Jakarta 4085.58 3821.99 +6.90
Ho Chi Minh 422.50 351.55 +20.18
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 249,681,000 264,103,547
Kuala Lumpur 279,393,900 127,806,227
Bangkok 3,622,101 3,885,263
Jakarta 3,652,202,500 2,386,814,733
Ho Chi Minh 33,156 41,196
($1 = 3.1060 Malaysian ringgits)