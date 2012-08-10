Aug 10 Southeast Asian stock markets ended
mostly firmer on Friday, with Indonesia near a three-month high
led by financials and on large foreign inflows. Thailand
advanced for a fifth straight session.
The region's markets were down in early trade due to weak
Chinese trade data for July, but recouped losses later in the
day.
Jakarta's Composite Index nudged up 0.25 percent,
led by a 2.1 percent gain in Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk
. The index hit near its highest level since May 9 fed
by a net foreign inflow of $70.59 million.
Thailand's top oil firm PTT, with a 1.8 percent
gain, helped Thai SET index add 0.14 percent to close at
its highest since July 18.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended 0.1 percent
firmer.
Malaysia rose 0.2 percent while the Philippine
index finished 0.1 percent stronger.
Vietnam, Southeast Asia's best performer with 21
percent gain, bucked the trend with 0.3 percent fall.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3054.20 3052.25 +0.06
Kuala Lumpur 1645.36 1642.52 +0.17
Bangkok 1219.37 1217.70 +0.14
Jakarta 4141.56 4131.17 +0.25
Manila 5263.35 5256.61 +0.13
Ho Chi Minh 425.56 426.98 -0.33
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3054.20 2646.35 +15.41
Kuala Lumpur 1645.36 1530.73 +7.49
Bangkok 1219.37 1025.32 +18.93
Jakarta 4141.56 3821.99 +8.36
Manila 5263.35 4371.96 +20.39
Ho Chi Minh 425.56 351.55 +21.05
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 330,172,200 269,614,683
Kuala Lumpur 119,993,300 133,605,523
Bangkok 3,913,556 4,036,101
Jakarta 2,867,682,500 2,444,932,250
Manila 30,879 87,768
Ho Chi Minh 43,064 37,447
($1 = 3.1045 Malaysian ringgits)