Aug 10 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly firmer on Friday, with Indonesia near a three-month high led by financials and on large foreign inflows. Thailand advanced for a fifth straight session. The region's markets were down in early trade due to weak Chinese trade data for July, but recouped losses later in the day. Jakarta's Composite Index nudged up 0.25 percent, led by a 2.1 percent gain in Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk . The index hit near its highest level since May 9 fed by a net foreign inflow of $70.59 million. Thailand's top oil firm PTT, with a 1.8 percent gain, helped Thai SET index add 0.14 percent to close at its highest since July 18. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended 0.1 percent firmer. Malaysia rose 0.2 percent while the Philippine index finished 0.1 percent stronger. Vietnam, Southeast Asia's best performer with 21 percent gain, bucked the trend with 0.3 percent fall. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3054.20 3052.25 +0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1645.36 1642.52 +0.17 Bangkok 1219.37 1217.70 +0.14 Jakarta 4141.56 4131.17 +0.25 Manila 5263.35 5256.61 +0.13 Ho Chi Minh 425.56 426.98 -0.33 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3054.20 2646.35 +15.41 Kuala Lumpur 1645.36 1530.73 +7.49 Bangkok 1219.37 1025.32 +18.93 Jakarta 4141.56 3821.99 +8.36 Manila 5263.35 4371.96 +20.39 Ho Chi Minh 425.56 351.55 +21.05 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 330,172,200 269,614,683 Kuala Lumpur 119,993,300 133,605,523 Bangkok 3,913,556 4,036,101 Jakarta 2,867,682,500 2,444,932,250 Manila 30,879 87,768 Ho Chi Minh 43,064 37,447 ($1 = 3.1045 Malaysian ringgits)