BANGKOK, Aug 17 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly flat to lower on Friday as investors cashed in earlier gains ahead of market holidays, with easing oil prices weighing on commodities stocks such as Golden Agri Resources Ltd and Thai Oil Pcl. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.03 percent at 3,062.11, just a shy of its one-year closing high hit early in the week. It rose 0.26 percent on the week, after a combined 1.9 percent gain of the previous two weeks. Most markets also extended their gains for the third consecutive week, with Malaysia ending up 0.3 percent on the week, despite a 0.02 percent fall on Friday. Bucking the trend, the Philippines fell 1.1 percent on the week. It was down 0.24 percent on the day, closing at its lowest in three weeks. Philippines and Malaysia are shut on Monday and Tuesday, reopening on Wednesday. Singapore will be closed on Monday, resuming trade on Tuesday. Indonesia reopens on Thursday after six days of holidays. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3062.11 3062.89 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1649.79 1650.09 -0.02 Bangkok 1223.91 1224.40 -0.04 Jakarta -- 4160.51 -- Manila 5206.81 5219.51 -0.24 Ho Chi Minh 433.45 430.83 +0.61 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3062.11 2646.35 +15.71 Kuala Lumpur 1649.79 1530.73 +7.78 Bangkok 1223.91 1025.32 +19.37 Jakarta -- 3821.99 +8.86 Manila 5206.81 4371.96 +19.10 Ho Chi Minh 433.45 351.55 +23.30 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 222,248,100 294,728,950 Kuala Lumpur 145,613,800 130,481,077 Bangkok 3,505,224 4,224,894 Manila 69,610 67,535 Ho Chi Minh 37,820 39,532