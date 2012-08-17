BANGKOK, Aug 17 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly flat to lower on Friday as investors cashed in
earlier gains ahead of market holidays, with easing oil prices
weighing on commodities stocks such as Golden Agri Resources Ltd
and Thai Oil Pcl.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.03
percent at 3,062.11, just a shy of its one-year closing high hit
early in the week. It rose 0.26 percent on the week, after a
combined 1.9 percent gain of the previous two weeks.
Most markets also extended their gains for the third
consecutive week, with Malaysia ending up 0.3 percent on
the week, despite a 0.02 percent fall on Friday.
Bucking the trend, the Philippines fell 1.1 percent
on the week. It was down 0.24 percent on the day, closing at its
lowest in three weeks. Philippines and Malaysia are shut on
Monday and Tuesday, reopening on Wednesday.
Singapore will be closed on Monday, resuming trade on
Tuesday. Indonesia reopens on Thursday after six days of
holidays.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3062.11 3062.89 -0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1649.79 1650.09 -0.02
Bangkok 1223.91 1224.40 -0.04
Jakarta -- 4160.51 --
Manila 5206.81 5219.51 -0.24
Ho Chi Minh 433.45 430.83 +0.61
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3062.11 2646.35 +15.71
Kuala Lumpur 1649.79 1530.73 +7.78
Bangkok 1223.91 1025.32 +19.37
Jakarta -- 3821.99 +8.86
Manila 5206.81 4371.96 +19.10
Ho Chi Minh 433.45 351.55 +23.30
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 222,248,100 294,728,950
Kuala Lumpur 145,613,800 130,481,077
Bangkok 3,505,224 4,224,894
Manila 69,610 67,535
Ho Chi Minh 37,820 39,532