BANGKOK, Aug 20 Stocks in Thailand posted modest gains after a range-bound session on Monday, led higher by energy-related stocks such as PTT Pcl as higher global oil prices bolstered sentiment, while Vietnam gained amid demand for banking shares. The benchmark SET index ended up 0.4 percent, erasing a combined 0.24 percent loss in the past two sessions. Top energy firm PTT led the pack, rising 0.9 percent. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index extended its gains for a sixth session to finish up 0.9 percent at 437.28, the highest close since May 25. Shares of Vietnamese army-run lender, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank gained 2.1 percent. Vietnam's central bank has allowed the lender to increase lending to 25 percent in 2012, from the earlier limit of 17 percent. Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines were closed for market holidays. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee) SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore -- 3062.11 -- Kuala Lumpur -- 1649.79 -- Bangkok 1229.00 1223.91 +0.42 Jakarta -- 4160.51 -- Manila -- 5206.81 -- Ho Chi Minh 437.28 433.45 +0.88 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore -- 2646.35 +15.71 Kuala Lumpur -- 1530.73 +7.78 Bangkok 1229.00 1025.32 +19.87 Jakarta -- 3821.99 +8.86 Manila -- 4371.96 +19.10 Ho Chi Minh 437.28 351.55 +24.39 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Bangkok 3,255,652 4,221,343 Ho Chi Minh 41,499 39,349