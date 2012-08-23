BANGKOK, Aug 23 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended flat to slightly higher in light trade on
Thursday, propped up by hopes of stimulus measures from the U.S.
Federal Reserve while Vietnam fell for a third session amid
credit fears spurred by the arrest of a banking tycoon.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped 4.2
percent to 392.82, the lowest close since Feb.1.
It lost a combined 10.5 percent since Tuesday, following
news of the arrest of Nguyen Duc Kien, a founder of Asia
Commercial Bank, trimming the index's gain this year to
11.7 percent.
Indonesia's benchmark pared early gains but ended up
0.05 percent, the highest close since May 7. Jakarta reopened on
Thursday after a market holiday that started last Friday.
Thailand's SET index edged up 0.3 percent, hovering
near a 2012-high, led by a 2.52 percent gain in telecom shares
.
All five Thai telecom service firms tracked by Thomson
Reuters Starmine reported April-June quarter earnings broadly in
line with analyst expectations.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3056.37 3049.47 +0.23
Kuala Lumpur 1651.61 1652.25 -0.04
Bangkok 1237.64 1234.14 +0.28
Jakarta 4162.66 4160.51 +0.05
Manila 5202.84 5152.15 +0.98
Ho Chi Minh 392.82 410.23 -4.24
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3056.37 2646.35 +15.49
Kuala Lumpur 1651.61 1530.73 +7.90
Bangkok 1237.64 1025.32 +20.71
Jakarta 4162.66 3821.99 +8.91
Manila 5202.84 4371.96 +19.00
Ho Chi Minh 392.82 351.55 +11.74
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 349,607,200 296,995,897
Kuala Lumpur 93,529,700 133,131,350
Bangkok 4,231,158 4,305,573
Jakarta 2,430,868,000 2,376,082,617
Manila 51,336 63,741
Ho Chi Minh 38,827 42,757
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)