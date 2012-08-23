BANGKOK, Aug 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended flat to slightly higher in light trade on Thursday, propped up by hopes of stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve while Vietnam fell for a third session amid credit fears spurred by the arrest of a banking tycoon. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped 4.2 percent to 392.82, the lowest close since Feb.1. It lost a combined 10.5 percent since Tuesday, following news of the arrest of Nguyen Duc Kien, a founder of Asia Commercial Bank, trimming the index's gain this year to 11.7 percent. Indonesia's benchmark pared early gains but ended up 0.05 percent, the highest close since May 7. Jakarta reopened on Thursday after a market holiday that started last Friday. Thailand's SET index edged up 0.3 percent, hovering near a 2012-high, led by a 2.52 percent gain in telecom shares . All five Thai telecom service firms tracked by Thomson Reuters Starmine reported April-June quarter earnings broadly in line with analyst expectations. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3056.37 3049.47 +0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1651.61 1652.25 -0.04 Bangkok 1237.64 1234.14 +0.28 Jakarta 4162.66 4160.51 +0.05 Manila 5202.84 5152.15 +0.98 Ho Chi Minh 392.82 410.23 -4.24 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3056.37 2646.35 +15.49 Kuala Lumpur 1651.61 1530.73 +7.90 Bangkok 1237.64 1025.32 +20.71 Jakarta 4162.66 3821.99 +8.91 Manila 5202.84 4371.96 +19.00 Ho Chi Minh 392.82 351.55 +11.74 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 349,607,200 296,995,897 Kuala Lumpur 93,529,700 133,131,350 Bangkok 4,231,158 4,305,573 Jakarta 2,430,868,000 2,376,082,617 Manila 51,336 63,741 Ho Chi Minh 38,827 42,757 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)