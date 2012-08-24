BANGKOK, Aug 24 Most Southeast Asian stock indexes ended lower on Friday as doubts about possible stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve prompted a broad sell-off, while Vietnam snapped a three-day losing streak as support from regulators eased concerns of banking risks. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index advanced 1.8 percent, regaining some lost ground from a drop of 10.5 percent over the past three sessions after police arrested the former chief executive officer of Asia Commercial Bank. Some Vietnamese banking shares rebounded after investor confidence has been restored, with stocks of Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, among actively traded issue on the Ho Chi Minh bourse, up 2.03 percent. Vietnam's key stock index posted its biggest weekly fall in over three months of 7.8 percent, the worst performer in the region. The Philippine index was the second worst, falling 1.2 percent on the week. For Asian Companies click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3050.49 3056.37 -0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1648.22 1651.61 -0.21 Bangkok 1237.19 1237.64 -0.04 Jakarta 4145.40 4162.66 -0.41 Manila 5143.35 5202.84 -1.14 Ho Chi Minh 399.72 392.82 +1.76 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3050.49 2646.35 +15.27 Kuala Lumpur 1648.22 1530.73 +7.68 Bangkok 1237.19 1025.32 +20.66 Jakarta 4145.40 3821.99 +8.46 Manila 5143.35 4371.96 +17.64 Ho Chi Minh 399.72 351.55 +13.70 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 246,780,000 300,488,090 Kuala Lumpur 89,555,400 132,995,787 Bangkok 3,255,208 4,328,310 Jakarta 1,695,015,500 2,395,423,167 Manila 66,142 63,280 Ho Chi Minh 94,636 42,599 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)