BANGKOK, Aug 28 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell slightly in a lacklustre session on Tuesday as investors trimmed positions in risky assets amid worries about global growth, with Vietnam coming off the day's low as beaten-down bank stocks rebounded after recent sell offs. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index eased 0.11 percent, falling 1.7 percent at one point, as concerns over banking risks appeared subdued. Military Bank, which was among the actively traded, gained 1.5 percent after a 10.2 percent drop since last Monday. Vietnamese shares lost a net 12.24 percent over the past six sessions following the arrests of Asia Commercial Bank's top executives that have kept retail investors bearish. The Philippines edged up 0.63 percent, reopening after a market holiday. Indonesia was down 0.07 percent. Jakarta resumed trading after being halted by technical problems on Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3040.07 3044.49 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1647.11 1648.13 -0.06 Bangkok 1233.16 1233.73 -0.05 Jakarta 4142.85 4145.88 -0.07 Manila 5175.62 5143.35 +0.63 Ho Chi Minh 385.78 386.19 -0.11 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3040.07 2646.35 +14.88 Kuala Lumpur 1647.11 1530.73 +7.60 Bangkok 1233.16 1025.32 +20.27 Jakarta 4142.85 3821.99 +8.40 Manila 5175.62 4371.96 +18.38 Ho Chi Minh 385.78 351.55 +9.74 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 138,973,300 299,500,323 Kuala Lumpur 77,849,500 128,543,400 Bangkok 3,794,400 4,279,285 Jakarta 2,672,020,500 2,392,889,000 Manila 47,704 63,719 Ho Chi Minh 41,226 43,915 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)