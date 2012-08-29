BANGKOK, Aug 29 Shares in Thailand and Indonesia fell to three-week lows on Wednesday amid a broad sell-off in large cap stocks while Singapore and Malaysia ended nearly flat as investors cut back on risk ahead of a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman. The main Thai index close down 1.05 percent at 1,220.16, the lowest close since Aug. 10. Jakarta's Composite Index slipped 1.2 percent to 4,093.17, the lowest close since Aug. 8. Bucking the trend, Vietnamese shares snapped a two-day losing streak after Standard & Poor's said the problem at a Vietnamese bank was not contagious. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index gained 1.9 percent, regaining some of the 3.5 percent loss of the previous two sessions. It suffered 7.9 percent drop last week as the arrests of Asia Commercial Bank's top executives worried investors of spreading banking risks. For Asian Companies click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3041.57 3040.07 +0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1645.58 1647.11 -0.09 Bangkok 1220.16 1233.16 -1.05 Jakarta 4093.17 4142.85 -1.20 Manila 5195.72 5175.62 +0.39 Ho Chi Minh 393.06 385.78 +1.89 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3041.57 2646.35 +14.93 Kuala Lumpur 1645.58 1530.73 +7.50 Bangkok 1220.16 1025.32 +19.00 Jakarta 4093.17 3821.99 +7.10 Manila 5195.72 4371.96 +18.84 Ho Chi Minh 393.06 351.55 +11.81 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 201,950,000 296,935,017 Kuala Lumpur 102,265,400 127,099,073 Bangkok 3,636,250 4,296,887 Jakarta 3,065,882,000 4,689,035,150 Manila 45,157 62,222 Ho Chi Minh 41,598 43,684 (Reporting by Viparat Jantrapraap; Editing by Anand Basu)