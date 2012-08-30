BANGKOK, Aug 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday after a subdued session as investors were cautious ahead of a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman on Friday, while weakness in the rupiah sent Indonesia's main index to a one-month closing low. Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1.7 percent to 4,025.58, the lowest close since July 26, with shares in the Bakrie Group companies among losers in part due to worries about its foreign currency debt, a Jakarta-based stock analyst said. Among Bakrie firms, thermal coal exporter PT Bumi Resources , which reported a first-half net loss of $322.1 million this week, dropped 6 percent, while affiliated metals miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals fell 2.1 percent. In the Philippines, a weaker-than-expected GDP growth for the second quarter dented broader sentiment. The main index eased 0.9 percent on the day. Bucking the trend, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index advanced for a second session, ending up 1.1 percent. Last week's arrests of Asia Commercial Bank's executives have spurred fears of banking risks but investor confidence has been somewhat restored after Standard & Poor's said the problem at a Vietnamese bank was not contagious. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3011.82 3041.57 -0.98 Kuala Lumpur 1646.11 1645.58 +0.03 Bangkok 1214.55 1220.16 -0.46 Jakarta 4025.58 4093.17 -1.65 Manila 5149.31 5195.72 -0.89 Ho Chi Minh 397.25 393.06 +1.07 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3011.82 2646.35 -x.xx Kuala Lumpur 1646.11 1530.73 +x.xx Bangkok 1214.55 1025.32 +x.xx Jakarta 4025.58 3821.99 +x.xx Manila 5149.31 4371.96 +17.78 Ho Chi Minh 397.25 351.55 +13.00 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 252,992,400 297,508,457 Kuala Lumpur 171,878,100 126,729,843 Bangkok 3,338,936 4,265,409 Jakarta 2,890,601,500 4,702,257,333 Manila 69,554 62,558 Ho Chi Minh 39,044 43,424 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)