BANGKOK, Sept 3 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Monday amid broad-based buying in regional blue-chip stocks as comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke renewed market hopes about stimulus support. Indonesia outperformed the region. Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.4 percent, with PT Astra International Tbk , a leading motorcycle dealer and a proxy of Indonesia's consumer sector, up 2.2 percent. The Philippine Index edged up 0.4 percent at its highest close in more than two weeks. Thailand's main SET index finished up 0.8 percent at the highest close in more than a week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3017.22 3025.46 -0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1653.90 1646.11 +0.47 Bangkok 1235.48 1227.48 +0.65 Jakarta 4117.95 4060.33 +1.42 Manila 5219.08 5196.19 +0.44 Ho Chi Minh -- 396.02 -- Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3017.22 2646.35 +14.01 Kuala Lumpur 1653.90 1530.73 +8.05 Bangkok 1235.48 1025.32 +20.50 Jakarta 4117.95 3821.99 +7.74 Manila 5219.08 4371.96 +19.38 Ho Chi Minh -- 351.55 +12.65 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 137,124,600 295,459,647 Kuala Lumpur 159,187,200 126,989,390 Bangkok 3,508,579 4,208,396 Jakarta 2,692,074,000 4,756,694,317 Manila 36,482 61,830 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)