BANGKOK, Sept 4 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly flat-to-weaker on Tuesday amid rising risk aversion
over the global economic outlook, with losses in large caps such
as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co leading the
Manila bourse lower.
Sharemarket investors waited to see what the European
Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve would do to tackle
slowing global growth.
Bucking the trend, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index
rose 1.5 percent to the highest close in almost two
weeks. Vietnam resumed trading after a market holiday on Monday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3011.55 3017.22 -0.19
Kuala Lumpur 1654.11 1653.90 +0.01
Bangkok 1236.31 1235.48 +0.07
Jakarta 4105.25 4117.95 -0.31
Manila 5175.87 5219.08 -0.83
Ho Chi Minh 402.08 396.02 +1.53
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3011.55 2646.35 +13.80
Kuala Lumpur 1654.11 1530.73 +8.06
Bangkok 1236.31 1025.32 +20.58
Jakarta 4105.25 3821.99 +7.41
Manila 5175.87 4371.96 +18.39
Ho Chi Minh 402.08 351.55 +14.37
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 121,111,700 291,182,363
Kuala Lumpur 125,573,700 129,007,477
Bangkok 3,556,833 4,148,961
Jakarta 3,410,443,000 4,769,134,750
Manila 37,370 61,306
Ho Chi Minh 29,642 40,576
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)