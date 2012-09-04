BANGKOK, Sept 4 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly flat-to-weaker on Tuesday amid rising risk aversion over the global economic outlook, with losses in large caps such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co leading the Manila bourse lower. Sharemarket investors waited to see what the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve would do to tackle slowing global growth. Bucking the trend, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index rose 1.5 percent to the highest close in almost two weeks. Vietnam resumed trading after a market holiday on Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3011.55 3017.22 -0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1654.11 1653.90 +0.01 Bangkok 1236.31 1235.48 +0.07 Jakarta 4105.25 4117.95 -0.31 Manila 5175.87 5219.08 -0.83 Ho Chi Minh 402.08 396.02 +1.53 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3011.55 2646.35 +13.80 Kuala Lumpur 1654.11 1530.73 +8.06 Bangkok 1236.31 1025.32 +20.58 Jakarta 4105.25 3821.99 +7.41 Manila 5175.87 4371.96 +18.39 Ho Chi Minh 402.08 351.55 +14.37 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 121,111,700 291,182,363 Kuala Lumpur 125,573,700 129,007,477 Bangkok 3,556,833 4,148,961 Jakarta 3,410,443,000 4,769,134,750 Manila 37,370 61,306 Ho Chi Minh 29,642 40,576 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)