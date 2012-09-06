BANGKOK, Sept 6 Malaysian shares fell to a
two-month low on Thursday, led by index heavyweights such as
CIMB Group Holdings and Axiata Group, as
traders turned cautious after a recent report by rating agency
Standard & Poor's.
Malaysia's main index lost 1.4 percent, its biggest
one-day fall since mid-May, ending at 1,617.99.
The fall followed Wednesday's 0.8 percent decline, trimming
its gain since the start of this year to 5.7 percent, the
smallest in Southeast Asia.
Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a fourth
session, finishing 0.2 percent lower at 2,989.26, the lowest
close since July 23. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index
fell 1.4 percent to a one-week closing low of 393.41.
Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand bucked the
trend amid selective buying in banking stocks. Among actively
traded stocks, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 2.1 percent
and Kasikornbank gained 2.6 percent.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)