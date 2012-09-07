BANGKOK, Sept 7 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, taking their cues from strong overseas markets after the European Central Bank's latest bond-buying plan to help troubled countries in the region revived appetite for risk. Jakarta's Composite Index gained 1 percent to the highest close in almost two weeks. It posted a 2.1 percent gain for the week, its best in two months and the region's best performer for the week. Malaysia's benchmark index recovered from the day's lows to end up 0.4 percent but finished the week down 1.3 percent, its worst weekly performance in over 3 months. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3011.70 2989.26 +0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1624.55 1617.99 +0.41 Bangkok 1246.10 1243.92 +0.18 Jakarta 4143.68 4102.86 +0.99 Manila 5201.32 5150.11 +0.99 Ho Chi Minh 397.51 393.41 +1.04 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3011.70 2646.35 +13.81 Kuala Lumpur 1624.55 1530.73 +6.13 Bangkok 1246.10 1025.32 +21.53 Jakarta 4143.68 3821.99 +8.42 Manila 5201.32 4371.96 +18.97 Ho Chi Minh 397.51 351.55 +13.07 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 536,056,200 286,145,030 Kuala Lumpur 165,992,900 133,488,793 Bangkok 8,762,791 4,193,228 Jakarta 3,206,084,500 4,881,367,683 Manila 86,872 60,220 Ho Chi Minh 33,467 39,568 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)