BANGKOK, Sept 24 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday amid caution over progress in the euro zone debt
bailout scheme, with losses in Bumi Resources sending
Indonesia to a one-week low, while Malaysia was dragged lower on
selling by domestic investors.
Jakarta's Composite Index shed 1 percent to
4,200.91, its lowest close since Sept. 13, led down by a 19
percent drop in thermal coal miner Bumi Resources after its
biggest shareholder said it was investigating potential
financial irregularities.
Malaysia's key stock index ended down 0.7 percent at
1,612.38, its lowest close since July 3. Retail investors and
domestic institutions sold $5.6 million and $3.5 million of
shares, respectively, while foreigners bought around $9 million,
stock exchange data showed.
The Philippines ended up 0.6 percent, regaining some
lost ground from a drop of 1.1 percent in the last four
sessions. Manila saw light trade, with turnover falling 25
percent from the average full-day volume in the last 30
sessions.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 410.40 413.46 -0.74
Singapore 3067.93 3078.23 -0.33
Kuala Lumpur 1612.38 1623.70 -0.70
Bangkok 1284.30 1286.26 -0.15
Jakarta 4200.91 4244.62 -1.03
Manila 5325.60 5292.06 +0.63
Ho Chi Minh 390.37 395.48 -1.29
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 410.40 346.30 +18.51
Singapore 3067.93 2646.35 +15.93
Kuala Lumpur 1612.38 1530.73 +5.33
Bangkok 1284.30 1025.32 +25.26
Jakarta 4200.91 3821.99 +9.91
Manila 5325.60 4371.96 +21.81
Ho Chi Minh 390.37 351.55 +11.04
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 278,670,600 312,905,850
Kuala Lumpur 138,811,100 149,257,223
Bangkok 7,181,732 5,163,061
Jakarta 4,794,555,500 5,359,388,883
Manila 49,697 66,401
Ho Chi Minh 27,739 45,581
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)