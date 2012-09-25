BANGKOK, Sept 25 Southeast Asian stock markets were flat-to-higher on Tuesday after rangebound trade as markets remained wary of the euro zone's debt problems, particularly for Sp a in, with late selling pulling Singapore to end near its day's low. Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.6 percent after Monday's 1 percent drop to around a one-week low. Coal miner Bumi Resources rose 1.5 percent, after plunging 19 percent in the previous session on concerns over financial investigation. The broader Thai SET index eked out a 0.24 percent gain, led higher by tourism-related shares, with Airport operator Airports of Thailand climbing 2 percent on strong prospect of earnings. Malaysia was up 0.4 percent, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 16.8 million ringgit ($5.47 million) while domestic institutions sold a net 38.9 million ringgit ($12.67 million), stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.28 410.32 +0.72 Singapore 3067.13 3067.93 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1618.58 1612.38 +0.38 Bangkok 1287.41 1284.30 +0.24 Jakarta 4226.88 4200.91 +0.62 Manila 5325.17 5325.60 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 391.77 390.37 +0.36 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.28 346.30 +19.34 Singapore 3067.13 2646.35 +15.90 Kuala Lumpur 1618.58 1530.73 +5.74 Bangkok 1287.41 1025.32 +25.56 Jakarta 4226.88 3821.99 +10.59 Manila 5325.17 4371.96 +21.80 Ho Chi Minh 391.77 351.55 +11.44 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 349,996,400 311,189,130 Kuala Lumpur 143,752,200 144,571,130 Bangkok 7,387,341 5,292,678 Jakarta 4,013,271,500 5,397,467,317 Manila 37,476 62,745 Ho Chi Minh 23,940 45,258 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)