BANGKOK, Sept 26 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Wednesday, tracking larger regional markets amid
concerns about debt problems in Europe, with Thailand hitting a
one-week low after General Electric's block sales of Bank
of Ayudhya.
Shares in Bank of Ayudhya shed 7.5 percent, their biggest
one-day loss in a year, pulling the Thai benchmark index
down 1 percent at 1,274.50, the lowest close since Sept. 18.
General Electric sold a 7.6 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya
in a block trade to institutional investors, cutting its share
in the bank to 25.3 percent. GE sold part of its stake at 31.30
baht per share, a source said on Wednesday.
Indonesia's Bumi Resources, which lost 2.9
percent, was a drag on Jakarta's Composite Index, which
closed down 1.1 percent at a two-week closing low of 4,180.16.
Standard & Poor's Ratings cut its credit ratings on Bumi
Resources while Moody's Investors Service has revised the
outlook on the coal miner, after an investigation into alleged
financial irregularities by its parent
company.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 408.59 413.26 -1.13
Singapore 3046.68 3067.13 -0.67
Kuala Lumpur 1619.30 1618.58 +0.04
Bangkok 1274.50 1287.41 -1.00
Jakarta 4180.16 4226.89 -1.11
Manila 5292.63 5325.17 -0.61
Ho Chi Minh 395.12 391.77 +0.86
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 408.59 346.30 +17.99
Singapore 3046.68 2646.35 +15.13
Kuala Lumpur 1619.30 1530.73 +5.79
Bangkok 1274.50 1025.32 +24.30
Jakarta 4180.16 3821.99 +9.37
Manila 5292.63 4371.96 +21.06
Ho Chi Minh 395.12 351.55 +12.39
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 745,946,200 313,298,107
Kuala Lumpur 138,818,900 143,913,427
Bangkok 7,327,027 5,385,384
Jakarta 3,044,087,000 5,438,008,850
Manila 81,212 62,682
Ho Chi Minh 23,825 45,061
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)